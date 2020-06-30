All apartments in Suwanee
Find more places like 479 Highway 23 Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Suwanee, GA
/
479 Highway 23 Highway
Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:33 PM

479 Highway 23 Highway

479 Highway 23 NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Suwanee
See all
Apartments under $1,300
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

479 Highway 23 NW, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming 3/2 Home with Wonderful Porch on 2.1 acres Only a Block from Suwanee Town Center. Property is undergoing some cosmetic touch-ups, will now be ready to show second week of Jan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 479 Highway 23 Highway have any available units?
479 Highway 23 Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
Is 479 Highway 23 Highway currently offering any rent specials?
479 Highway 23 Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 479 Highway 23 Highway pet-friendly?
No, 479 Highway 23 Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 479 Highway 23 Highway offer parking?
No, 479 Highway 23 Highway does not offer parking.
Does 479 Highway 23 Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 479 Highway 23 Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 479 Highway 23 Highway have a pool?
No, 479 Highway 23 Highway does not have a pool.
Does 479 Highway 23 Highway have accessible units?
No, 479 Highway 23 Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 479 Highway 23 Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 479 Highway 23 Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 479 Highway 23 Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 479 Highway 23 Highway does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW
Suwanee, GA 30024
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy
Suwanee, GA 30024
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr
Suwanee, GA 30024
Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024

Similar Pages

Suwanee 1 BedroomsSuwanee 2 Bedrooms
Suwanee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSuwanee Apartments under $1,300
Suwanee Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GA
Milton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University