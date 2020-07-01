807 Tramore Dr

Amenities

- 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Stockbridge. This home features carpet flooring in bedrooms and living area. Laminate flooring in kitchen and tile in bathroom.



Appliance package includes:

Refrigerator,Stove,Dishwasher.



Other Features:

Gas water heater & Central cooling. Washer & dryer hookups. Attic for storage. 1-car garage.



Cats Welcome!



Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.



No Dogs Allowed



