807 Tramore Dr

Amenities
- 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Stockbridge. This home features carpet flooring in bedrooms and living area. Laminate flooring in kitchen and tile in bathroom.
Appliance package includes:
Refrigerator,Stove,Dishwasher.
Other Features:
Gas water heater & Central cooling. Washer & dryer hookups. Attic for storage. 1-car garage.
Cats Welcome!
Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5629378)