All apartments in Stockbridge
Find more places like 807 Tramore Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
807 Tramore Dr
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

807 Tramore Dr

807 Tramore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stockbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

807 Tramore Drive, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
- 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Stockbridge. This home features carpet flooring in bedrooms and living area. Laminate flooring in kitchen and tile in bathroom.

Appliance package includes:
Refrigerator,Stove,Dishwasher.

Other Features:
Gas water heater & Central cooling. Washer & dryer hookups. Attic for storage. 1-car garage.

Cats Welcome!

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5629378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Tramore Dr have any available units?
807 Tramore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 807 Tramore Dr have?
Some of 807 Tramore Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Tramore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
807 Tramore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Tramore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 Tramore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 807 Tramore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 807 Tramore Dr offers parking.
Does 807 Tramore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Tramore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Tramore Dr have a pool?
No, 807 Tramore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 807 Tramore Dr have accessible units?
No, 807 Tramore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Tramore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 Tramore Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Tramore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 Tramore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Similar Pages

Stockbridge 1 BedroomsStockbridge 2 Bedrooms
Stockbridge Apartments with PoolStockbridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Stockbridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College