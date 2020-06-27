722 Old Stone Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

This is a beautiful three bedroom house on a quiet cul-de-sac not far from Eagles Landing Parkway and everything at Stockbridge has to offer.



Directly across the street is the community pool and tennis courts. The property has a large fenced in back area which would be perfect for pets or kids or both!



With tile and hardwood floors throughout the house, this property offers a lot of living space. The living room has vaulted ceiling's in a fireplace and opens up to the dining area and kitchen which is very large.



Each bedroom is large enough for a king size bed in the master bedroom has two closets and a large bathroom with garden tub and separate shower and toilet room.



This property comes with a two car garage with garage door opener. Check out the video tour and submit an application because this property won't last long.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

