722 Old Stone Court
Last updated August 6 2019 at 5:56 PM

722 Old Stone Court

722 Old Stone Court · No Longer Available
Location

722 Old Stone Court, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This is a beautiful three bedroom house on a quiet cul-de-sac not far from Eagles Landing Parkway and everything at Stockbridge has to offer.

Directly across the street is the community pool and tennis courts. The property has a large fenced in back area which would be perfect for pets or kids or both!

With tile and hardwood floors throughout the house, this property offers a lot of living space. The living room has vaulted ceiling's in a fireplace and opens up to the dining area and kitchen which is very large.

Each bedroom is large enough for a king size bed in the master bedroom has two closets and a large bathroom with garden tub and separate shower and toilet room.

This property comes with a two car garage with garage door opener. Check out the video tour and submit an application because this property won't last long.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 Old Stone Court have any available units?
722 Old Stone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 722 Old Stone Court have?
Some of 722 Old Stone Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 Old Stone Court currently offering any rent specials?
722 Old Stone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 Old Stone Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 722 Old Stone Court is pet friendly.
Does 722 Old Stone Court offer parking?
Yes, 722 Old Stone Court offers parking.
Does 722 Old Stone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 Old Stone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 Old Stone Court have a pool?
Yes, 722 Old Stone Court has a pool.
Does 722 Old Stone Court have accessible units?
No, 722 Old Stone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 722 Old Stone Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 722 Old Stone Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 722 Old Stone Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 722 Old Stone Court does not have units with air conditioning.
