All apartments in Stockbridge
Find more places like 449 Aviemore Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
449 Aviemore Loop
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:50 PM

449 Aviemore Loop

449 Avemore Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stockbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

449 Avemore Loop, Stockbridge, GA 30253

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Experience 449 Aviemore Loop. Stunning & well kept home with many upgrades. The open bright floor plan will wow you the moment you step into the foyer. Formal dining room includes 18 ft ceilings which are also in the great room and leads to the screened back porch offering shade all afternoon. Master bedroom includes 9 ft trey ceiling with HUGE walk in closet. Quiet subdivision close to shopping and less than 4 miles from I-75 at the Eagles Landing exit.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 Aviemore Loop have any available units?
449 Aviemore Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 449 Aviemore Loop have?
Some of 449 Aviemore Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 Aviemore Loop currently offering any rent specials?
449 Aviemore Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 Aviemore Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 449 Aviemore Loop is pet friendly.
Does 449 Aviemore Loop offer parking?
No, 449 Aviemore Loop does not offer parking.
Does 449 Aviemore Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 449 Aviemore Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 Aviemore Loop have a pool?
No, 449 Aviemore Loop does not have a pool.
Does 449 Aviemore Loop have accessible units?
No, 449 Aviemore Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 449 Aviemore Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 449 Aviemore Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 449 Aviemore Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 449 Aviemore Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Similar Pages

Stockbridge 1 BedroomsStockbridge 2 Bedrooms
Stockbridge Apartments with PoolStockbridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Stockbridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College