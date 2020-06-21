Amenities

Experience 449 Aviemore Loop. Stunning & well kept home with many upgrades. The open bright floor plan will wow you the moment you step into the foyer. Formal dining room includes 18 ft ceilings which are also in the great room and leads to the screened back porch offering shade all afternoon. Master bedroom includes 9 ft trey ceiling with HUGE walk in closet. Quiet subdivision close to shopping and less than 4 miles from I-75 at the Eagles Landing exit.



