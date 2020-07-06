All apartments in Stockbridge
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1117 White Petal Cove

Location

1117 White Petal Cv, Stockbridge, GA 30253
Eagles Landing

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath, 2819 sq. ft. brick home in McDonough, GA. Open and spacious floor plan. Over-sized island kitchen with breakfast area. Tons of cabinets and counter space. Formal dining room. Cozy living room with fireplace. Master suite features walk in closet! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 White Petal Cove have any available units?
1117 White Petal Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 1117 White Petal Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1117 White Petal Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 White Petal Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 1117 White Petal Cove is pet friendly.
Does 1117 White Petal Cove offer parking?
No, 1117 White Petal Cove does not offer parking.
Does 1117 White Petal Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 White Petal Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 White Petal Cove have a pool?
No, 1117 White Petal Cove does not have a pool.
Does 1117 White Petal Cove have accessible units?
No, 1117 White Petal Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 White Petal Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 White Petal Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 White Petal Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 1117 White Petal Cove does not have units with air conditioning.

