Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

109 Duvall Drive

109 Duvall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

109 Duvall Drive, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Introducing 109 Duvall Drive. 3 bedroom 1.5 bath on HUGE LOT in Stockbridge. Available for Immediate MOVE IN.

Application Requirements:

All residents 18 and older must submit their own application.
Credit score of 500 or greater to be considered.
Any eviction filings, bankruptcies, foreclosures, or landlord debt may lead to the denial of an application or an increased Security Deposit.
Must have good rental history.
Gross income of at least 3.5 times the monthly rent
**PLEASE allow 3 - 5 BUSINESS DAYS to process an application**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Duvall Drive have any available units?
109 Duvall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 109 Duvall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
109 Duvall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Duvall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 109 Duvall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 109 Duvall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 109 Duvall Drive offers parking.
Does 109 Duvall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Duvall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Duvall Drive have a pool?
No, 109 Duvall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 109 Duvall Drive have accessible units?
No, 109 Duvall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Duvall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Duvall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Duvall Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Duvall Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
