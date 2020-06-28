All apartments in Snellville
3209 Larkspur Circle Southwest

3209 Larkspur Cir · No Longer Available
Location

3209 Larkspur Cir, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and a fireplace! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Wooden deck our back, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx. Qualified resident to receive half off November's rent if move in on or before October 31st!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 Larkspur Circle Southwest have any available units?
3209 Larkspur Circle Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
What amenities does 3209 Larkspur Circle Southwest have?
Some of 3209 Larkspur Circle Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 Larkspur Circle Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3209 Larkspur Circle Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 Larkspur Circle Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3209 Larkspur Circle Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 3209 Larkspur Circle Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 3209 Larkspur Circle Southwest offers parking.
Does 3209 Larkspur Circle Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3209 Larkspur Circle Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 Larkspur Circle Southwest have a pool?
No, 3209 Larkspur Circle Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3209 Larkspur Circle Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3209 Larkspur Circle Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 Larkspur Circle Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3209 Larkspur Circle Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3209 Larkspur Circle Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3209 Larkspur Circle Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
