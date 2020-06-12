/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
60 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Snellville, GA
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW, Snellville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1108 sqft
Offering 1-3 bedroom units, this development is pet-friendly and features ceiling fans, fireplaces, available sunrooms, vaulted ceilings and W/D hookups. The community also has 24-hour maintenance and gated entry.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D
2190 Kings Gate Circle Southwest, Snellville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1260 sqft
End Unit! 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms - OPEN LARGE 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME. FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, 1/2 BATH ON MAIN LEVEL. PRIVATE PATIO OFF SEPARATE DINING ROOM. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4764360)
Results within 1 mile of Snellville
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW, Loganville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1419 sqft
Located just steps from the Rosebud Commons Shopping Center and near Athens Highway. Stylish apartments have upgraded appliances. Enjoy access to salt water pool and media center.
Results within 5 miles of Snellville
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW, Lilburn, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1159 sqft
The Columns at Paxton Lane is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely northeast Atlanta.
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
121 Units Available
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy, Grayson, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1202 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, Crofthouse Grayson brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1238 sqft
Welcome home to Durant at Sugarloaf Apartments in Lawrenceville, GA. Conveniently located just 2 minutes from Lawrenceville Hwy. and 5 minutes from I-85, our community offers ready access to metropolitan Atlanta and historic downtown Lawrenceville.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
271 Units Available
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1082 sqft
Located just 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, Lawrenceville’s SouthLawn is a 33-acre mixed-use community with a blend of refined apartments, spacious townhomes, stylish single family homes, and abundant retail.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1086 sqft
Discover your new home at Oaks at New Hope! Conveniently located near the heart of Lawrenceville, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
1 Unit Available
1981 Patterson Circle
1981 Patterson Circle, Gwinnett County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1074 sqft
two-bedroom, two-bath condo in a Lawrenceville fourplex. Hardwood flooring throughout, Stainless Steel appliances. Ceiling fans in bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Snellville
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
24 Units Available
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1047 sqft
Great location close to great shopping options, including Sugarloaf Mills. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Units feature washer/dryer hook up, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
37 Units Available
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
1283 sqft
Nestled in a majestic, lush, 42 acre North Georgia Forest environment, Bridgewater offers a unique combination of rural beauty and urban convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
38 Units Available
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1215 sqft
Located minutes away from I-85 and top-rated Gwinnett County Schools, our apartments in Norcross, GA offer Duluth living at your doorstep.
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
33 Units Available
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1302 sqft
A putting green, clubhouse and tennis court are only a few reasons this community was voted "Best in Gwinnett" six times leading up to 2014. Sugar Mills Mall is nearby. Units have been recently renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
2 Units Available
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr, Conyers, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1156 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy gated access, on-site laundry, a pool and fitness center. Apartments include garden tubs, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Northside Village Shopping Center and Pine Log Park are both short drives away.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
36 Units Available
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1101 sqft
NEW YOGA / SPIN ROOM AND UPDATED FITNESS CENTER IS HERE! Welcome home to Merritt at Sugarloaf apartments in Duluth, Georgia! Indulge in spacious open floorplans that include stainless steel appliances, modern lighting & flooring as well as high
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1065 sqft
Close to dining and shopping options, including Ike Cafe and Grill and Frontera Tex-Mex Grill. Luxury community is pet-friendly and has pool, volleyball court and gym. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and ice maker.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1110 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and extra storage space. Community features a picnic area, clubhouse and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments
1300 Beaver Ruin Rd, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1169 sqft
Welcome to Gwinnett Pointe Apartments in Norcross GA! Lifestyle of a resort is in your future with us.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1208 sqft
Secluded community with short drive to Pleasant Hill Road shops and entertainment. Several parks nearby. Upscale apartment homes have bright interiors and fireplace. Furnished available. 24-hour gym, garage parking, tennis.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Sugar Mill
855 Walther Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1220 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Great location close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community includes tennis court, athletic club and social lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1093 sqft
Conveniently located just a short drive to shopping and dining options. Nine-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and W/D. 24-hour gym, key fob access and BBQ/grill area for entertaining!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1178 sqft
Easy access to I-85. Green-certified apartment community boasting amenities like a fully-equipped fitness and cardio center, swimming pool with tiered waterfall, and lighted tennis courts. Garage car parking and 24-hour laundry also available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1154 sqft
Top-rated apartment community with pool, hot tub, fitness center and fireside lounge. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. On-grounds bocce ball, tennis and volleyball courts.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
33 Units Available
1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1207 sqft
Just off Route 316. Modern interiors with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Lots of amenities including 24-hour gym, grill area, bocce court, and pool. Yoga and internet cafe available.
