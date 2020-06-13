Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

142 Apartments for rent in Snellville, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW, Snellville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1386 sqft
Offering 1-3 bedroom units, this development is pet-friendly and features ceiling fans, fireplaces, available sunrooms, vaulted ceilings and W/D hookups. The community also has 24-hour maintenance and gated entry.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3145 Oak Meadow Dr
3145 Oak Meadow Drive, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2546 sqft
Snellville Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Welcome to Oak Meadows where this lovely home is located near top rated schools, the Snellville Pavillion, and Presidential Market Center.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2614 Dorian Dr. Unit C
2614 Dorian Drive Southwest, Snellville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 bedroom townhouse in Snellville - Property Id: 281831 Townhouse for rent Across the street from Briscoe Park and Library!! NEW CARPET AND PAINT 3 bed 1 -1/2 bath Allure flooring in den Kitchen with frig, dishwasher, oven, and stove Separate

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D
2190 Kings Gate Circle Southwest, Snellville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1260 sqft
End Unit! 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms - OPEN LARGE 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME. FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, 1/2 BATH ON MAIN LEVEL. PRIVATE PATIO OFF SEPARATE DINING ROOM. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4764360)

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2922 Melissa Court
2922 Melissa Court, Snellville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1268 sqft
Charming ranch style home on quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood street. Three bedrooms and two baths with a spacious family room and Breakfast area. New paint and laminate flooring throughout. New HVAC.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3101 Farmstead Court
3101 Farmstead Court, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2496 sqft
Newly renovated four bedroom in Grayson for rent! New carpets! New Paint! Hardwood floors throughout main floor, a kitchen island with a breakfast bar, a master bedroom walk-in closet, master bathroom sitting vanity and a two-car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2032 Talmai Drive
2032 Talmai Dr, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2589 sqft
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME COMMUNITY IN THE COVETED BROOKWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT! This BEAUTIFUL new 4BR/3.5 BA Luxury Townhoome has 9ft ceilings, large open floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Snellville
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW, Loganville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1419 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from the Rosebud Commons Shopping Center and near Athens Highway. Stylish apartments have upgraded appliances. Enjoy access to salt water pool and media center.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
2085 Pinella Drive
2085 Pinella Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1624 sqft
***Available Now*** Lovely and spacious 3BR 2BA home features a lovely rocking chair front porch and 1624 sq. ft. of living space with gorgeous wood laminate kitchen and family room flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
2288 Bright Water Drive
2288 Bright Water Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,895
3212 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2595 Rosedale Road
2595 Rosedale Road, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1922 sqft
Spectacular Home Located in Cozy Gwinnett County Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1451 Springside Ct
1451 Springside Court, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
3296 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the full front porch to large living space making it a great place to call home.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1707 Litchfield
1707 Litchfield Road Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$1,650
2402 sqft
Location location, walking distance to stores and restaurants, hardwood floors in the living room and the dinning room. Large bedrooms, extra large deck with large private fenced back yard.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1767 Summit Creek Way
1767 Summit Creek Way Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1521 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,521 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2002 Red Rose Lane
2002 Red Rose Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1300 sqft
Roomy Ranch Home with a Huge Backyard Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,300 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
3429 Woodruff Ridge Ln
3429 Woodruff Ridge Lane Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1474 sqft
Wow, pride of ownership, hardwood flooring, large rooms, fireplace, privacy fence, large deck, 2 car garage, wireless alarm, private and wooded yard, vaulted ceilings, stainless appliances, must see!
Results within 5 miles of Snellville
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1435 sqft
Welcome home to Durant at Sugarloaf Apartments in Lawrenceville, GA. Conveniently located just 2 minutes from Lawrenceville Hwy. and 5 minutes from I-85, our community offers ready access to metropolitan Atlanta and historic downtown Lawrenceville.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
271 Units Available
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1364 sqft
Located just 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, Lawrenceville’s SouthLawn is a 33-acre mixed-use community with a blend of refined apartments, spacious townhomes, stylish single family homes, and abundant retail.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
24 Units Available
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW, Lilburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1405 sqft
The Columns at Paxton Lane is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely northeast Atlanta.
Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
119 Units Available
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy, Grayson, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1508 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, Crofthouse Grayson brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
255 Thornbush Lane
255 Thornbush Lane, Lawrenceville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2547 sqft
This gorgeous 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath two-story traditional home offers vaulted ceilings with a skylight in the family room, plenty of natural light, Separate Dining and Living rooms. Eat-in area with spacious kitchen features with tiled backsplash.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1981 Shoreline Trce
1981 Shoreline Trace Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2378 sqft
Cute Cape Cod with rocking chair front porch. 3 BR plus a bonus room over the garage. Great room with fireplace. Separate Dining room. Spacious Kitchen with breakfast area and pantry. Master on Main. Screened porch and fenced back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1206 Haliburton Avenue
1206 Haliburton Avenue, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,720
2544 sqft
***Available Now*** Spacious 4BR 2BA Lawrenceville home is move-in ready and features 2544 sq. ft.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
512 Oak Road Southwest
512 Oak Road, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1370 sqft
***Available Now*** Lovely 3 BR 2 BA home is on a large lot with two patios, a cute picket-fenced covered porch and ample two-car garage parking. The living room opens to the dining area and is great for gatherings.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Snellville, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Snellville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

