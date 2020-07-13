/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
94 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Snellville, GA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW, Snellville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1386 sqft
Offering 1-3 bedroom units, this development is pet-friendly and features ceiling fans, fireplaces, available sunrooms, vaulted ceilings and W/D hookups. The community also has 24-hour maintenance and gated entry.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2923 Newtons Crest Cir
2923 Newtons Crest Circle Southwest, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2240 sqft
2923 Newtons Crest Cir Available 07/13/20 Snellville Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Convenient and Desirable Newton's Crest location.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1078 Winding Down Way
1078 Winding Down Way, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2418 sqft
Grayson Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available now! Central Grayson Location a few miles to Shopping and Dining.
Results within 1 mile of Snellville
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW, Loganville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,179
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1419 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1563 sqft
Located just steps from the Rosebud Commons Shopping Center and near Athens Highway. Stylish apartments have upgraded appliances. Enjoy access to salt water pool and media center.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1470 Rose Terrace Circle
1470 Rose Terrace Circle, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,945
2514 sqft
Stunning Loganville Home. 1 bed main floor, 4 upstairs. Huge master (2nd floor) w/vaulted ceiling. M. bath has large walk-in closet, separate garden tub, walk-in shower. Bedrooms upstairs have vaulted or Trey ceilings. Laundry upstairs.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
2288 Bright Water Drive
2288 Bright Water Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,895
3212 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1451 Springside Ct
1451 Springside Court, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
3296 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the full front porch to large living space making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
2401 Three Bars Drive
2401 Three Bars Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1605 sqft
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped
1 of 22
Last updated October 3 at 10:00pm
1 Unit Available
1737 Summit Creek Way
1737 Summit Creek Way Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1816 sqft
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history.
Results within 5 miles of Snellville
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$985
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1435 sqft
NOW OPEN FOR APPOINTMENT ONLY IN-PERSON TOURS... Call or email our leasing team today for details! Welcome home to Durant at Sugarloaf Apartments in Lawrenceville, GA. Conveniently located just 2 minutes from Lawrenceville Hwy.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
26 Units Available
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW, Lilburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1405 sqft
The Columns at Paxton Lane is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely northeast Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
255 Units Available
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1364 sqft
Located just 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, Lawrenceville’s SouthLawn is a 33-acre mixed-use community with a blend of refined apartments, spacious townhomes, stylish single family homes, and abundant retail.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
93 Units Available
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy, Grayson, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unlike any other apartments in the area, Crofthouse Grayson brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at Oaks at New Hope! Conveniently located near the heart of Lawrenceville, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
5 Units Available
Knollwood Park
255 Honeysuckle Cir, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Knollwood Park, a residential community featuring two and three-bedroom apartments in Lawrenceville, GA.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
71 Oxford Brook Way
71 Oxford Brook Way, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1536 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
1184 Staples Drive
1184 Staples Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,375
2978 sqft
Gorgeous, Executive home on almost half an acre, in Brookwood High. Full, unfinished basement, beautifully manicured fenced in yard, huge composite deck, and two car garage with storage. 5 beds and 3.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
3622 Sweet Ashley Lane
3622 Sweet Ashley Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1847 sqft
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4154 Granite Falls Ln
4154 Granite Falls Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1733 sqft
Lease to own this great 4 bedroom home!!(video tour) - 4154 Granite Falls Ln, Loganville, GA 30052 It features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
504 Chase Court
504 Chase Court, Loganville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
504 Chase Court Available 08/07/20 Great Ranch Home Off of GA-78 With Fenced Yard! - Great home on a quiet street convenient to GA-78! This home features high ceilings and hardwoods throughout! Good sized master bedroom with separate tub/shower and
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3234 Watson Meadow Ln
3234 Watson Meadow Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1020 Appian Way
1020 Appian Way, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1458 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1020 Appian Way in Gwinnett County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
4338 Persian Court Southwest
4338 Persian Court, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1724 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
995 Donington Cir SE
995 Donington Circle Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2432 sqft
Beautiful Four Bedrooms/Three Bathroom Single Family House in Lawrenceville This 4 bedroom, 3 bath unit features 2432 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage
Similar Pages
Snellville 1 BedroomsSnellville 2 BedroomsSnellville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSnellville 3 BedroomsSnellville Accessible Apartments
Snellville Apartments with BalconySnellville Apartments with GarageSnellville Apartments with GymSnellville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSnellville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GA