/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:34 PM
66 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Snellville, GA
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW, Snellville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
Offering 1-3 bedroom units, this development is pet-friendly and features ceiling fans, fireplaces, available sunrooms, vaulted ceilings and W/D hookups. The community also has 24-hour maintenance and gated entry.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D
2190 Kings Gate Circle Southwest, Snellville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1260 sqft
End Unit! 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms - OPEN LARGE 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME. FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, 1/2 BATH ON MAIN LEVEL. PRIVATE PATIO OFF SEPARATE DINING ROOM. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4764360)
Results within 1 mile of Snellville
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
5 Units Available
Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW, Loganville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1419 sqft
Located just steps from the Rosebud Commons Shopping Center and near Athens Highway. Stylish apartments have upgraded appliances. Enjoy access to salt water pool and media center.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3231 Highpoint Ct
3231 Highpoint Road, Gwinnett County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
975 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedroom Townhome - Property Id: 237085 Gorgeous 2 bedroom townhome. New carpet!! 2 bedrooms upstairs. Full bath upstairs. Half bath downstairs with washer/ drier hookups. Family Room has a fireplace and a full length mirror.
Results within 5 miles of Snellville
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
3 Units Available
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1086 sqft
Discover your new home at Oaks at New Hope! Conveniently located near the heart of Lawrenceville, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
24 Units Available
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW, Lilburn, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1159 sqft
The Columns at Paxton Lane is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely northeast Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
121 Units Available
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy, Grayson, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1202 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, Crofthouse Grayson brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
23 Units Available
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1238 sqft
Welcome home to Durant at Sugarloaf Apartments in Lawrenceville, GA. Conveniently located just 2 minutes from Lawrenceville Hwy. and 5 minutes from I-85, our community offers ready access to metropolitan Atlanta and historic downtown Lawrenceville.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
271 Units Available
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1082 sqft
Located just 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, Lawrenceville’s SouthLawn is a 33-acre mixed-use community with a blend of refined apartments, spacious townhomes, stylish single family homes, and abundant retail.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1981 Patterson Circle
1981 Patterson Circle, Gwinnett County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1074 sqft
two-bedroom, two-bath condo in a Lawrenceville fourplex. Hardwood flooring throughout, Stainless Steel appliances. Ceiling fans in bedrooms.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
3665 MANCHESTER Drive
3665 Manchester Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2104 sqft
Newly renovated basement apartment with 2 bedrooms, a new kitchen and new bathroom! Private access with fenced in yard! Carpets will be cleaned prior to tenancy. Call Amanda Livermont for a private tour and to apply.
Results within 10 miles of Snellville
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW, Lilburn, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1147 sqft
The Aurora @ Twenty Seven Hundred is located in Lilburn, Georgia is an apartment community offering residents a spacious apartment in a very convenient location.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
23 Units Available
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1065 sqft
Close to dining and shopping options, including Ike Cafe and Grill and Frontera Tex-Mex Grill. Luxury community is pet-friendly and has pool, volleyball court and gym. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and ice maker.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
30 Units Available
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1240 sqft
Conveniently situated within walking distance of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments have washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants have access to a BBQ grill, tennis court, and parking.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
17 Units Available
2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
962 sqft
2800 at Sweetwater in Lawrenceville, Georgia offers stylish one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes including garden and townhome-style floor plans that are perfect for relaxing or entertaining.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1154 sqft
Top-rated apartment community with pool, hot tub, fitness center and fireside lounge. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. On-grounds bocce ball, tennis and volleyball courts.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
20 Units Available
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr, Suwanee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1058 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplace, balcony, air-con, hardwood floors and granite counters. Complex contains pool, gym, media room and business center. Just minutes from I-85 for quick freeway access to Atlanta and beyond.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
32 Units Available
Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
1138 sqft
Luxurious apartments offer refined living with hardwood floors, high ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Featuring resort style pools, tennis courts and complimentary Wi-Fi. Attached, as well as detached garages, are available. They also include in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
12 Units Available
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
917 sqft
This modern community is near I-85, Gwinnett Place Mall and local entertainment. On-site fitness center, a fishing lake and green space. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, designer fixtures and faux granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
15 Units Available
Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1167 sqft
The Columns at Club Drive is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely north Atlanta. Carefully designed for comfort, style and convenience.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
24 Units Available
Paramont Apartments
4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
937 sqft
Recently renovated, smoke-free units near Mall Corners Shopping Center and I-85. Apartments feature spacious walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Pet-friendly community with playground and media room.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
33 Units Available
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1302 sqft
A putting green, clubhouse and tennis court are only a few reasons this community was voted "Best in Gwinnett" six times leading up to 2014. Sugar Mills Mall is nearby. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
24 Units Available
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1047 sqft
Great location close to great shopping options, including Sugarloaf Mills. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Units feature washer/dryer hook up, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 12:41pm
36 Units Available
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
1283 sqft
Nestled in a majestic, lush, 42 acre North Georgia Forest environment, Bridgewater offers a unique combination of rural beauty and urban convenience.
Similar Pages
Snellville 1 BedroomsSnellville 2 BedroomsSnellville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSnellville 3 BedroomsSnellville Accessible Apartments
Snellville Apartments with BalconySnellville Apartments with GarageSnellville Apartments with GymSnellville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSnellville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GA