apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:03 AM
46 Apartments for rent in Snellville, GA with washer-dryer
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW, Snellville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1386 sqft
Offering 1-3 bedroom units, this development is pet-friendly and features ceiling fans, fireplaces, available sunrooms, vaulted ceilings and W/D hookups. The community also has 24-hour maintenance and gated entry.
1984 Clipper Straits
1984 Clipper Straits, Snellville, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,049
3200 sqft
This stunning home is exactly what you are looking for.
Results within 1 mile of Snellville
1767 Summit Creek Way
1767 Summit Creek Way Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1521 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,521 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Snellville
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1364 sqft
Located just 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, Lawrenceville’s SouthLawn is a 33-acre mixed-use community with a blend of refined apartments, spacious townhomes, stylish single family homes, and abundant retail.
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at Oaks at New Hope! Conveniently located near the heart of Lawrenceville, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Knollwood Park
255 Honeysuckle Cir, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Knollwood Park, a residential community featuring two and three-bedroom apartments in Lawrenceville, GA.
2110 Harrison Ridge Court
2110 Harrison Ridge Ct, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1712 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,712 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
995 Donington Cir SE
995 Donington Circle Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2432 sqft
Beautiful Four Bedrooms/Three Bathroom Single Family House in Lawrenceville This 4 bedroom, 3 bath unit features 2432 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage
4510 Parkview Walk Drive
4510 Parkview Walk Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2598 sqft
Hard to find 4 sides brick Large SFH home at Camp creek elementary/ Parkview High districts. Large home approximate 2580 square footage on tax ID. Huge lot with wooded backyard. Owner is listing agent. rent includes termite control, trash pick up.
420 Willie Kate Lane
420 Willie Kate Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$3,000
5853 sqft
A luxury 6 bedrooms and 4 1/2 baths is waiting for you. A perfect house for rent for a very reasonable price, 3 car garage. There are so much to enjoy in this house. Great school system. House is close to Tribble Mill park and Bay creek park.
3587 Rosebud Park Dr
3587 Rosebud Park Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
2700 sqft
3587 Rosebud Park Drive Snellville GA 30039 **NO PETS** Availability Date: 7/1/2020 HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME Main level features entry with wood floors, separate living room and dining room, kitchen with cherry cabinets
Results within 10 miles of Snellville
The Retreat at Arc Way
4025 Arc Way, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$859
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1285 sqft
Luxury community has features like children's play area, communal grill and fitness center. Residents live in units with fireplaces, laundry hookups and patios or balconies. Located conveniently in Norcross, by Bromolow Creek.
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1623 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom homes with private balcony or patio. Recently renovated units have air conditioning, washer/dryer hook-up, granite counters. Community features dog park, pool, gym, business center. Near Highway 316 and I-85.
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf
4975 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1516 sqft
This modern community is near Stone Mountain State Park and Georgia Gwinnett College. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding, and modern appliances. On-site billiards and cardio studio.
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,137
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1402 sqft
Located within walking distance of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Community offers saltwater pool, storage areas and car charging stations. Units feature vinyl wood plank flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,907
1599 sqft
A putting green, clubhouse and tennis court are only a few reasons this community was voted "Best in Gwinnett" six times leading up to 2014. Sugar Mills Mall is nearby. Units have been recently renovated.
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,443
1655 sqft
Nestled in a majestic, lush, 42 acre North Georgia Forest environment, Bridgewater offers a unique combination of rural beauty and urban convenience.
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,226
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1559 sqft
Located minutes away from I-85 and top-rated Gwinnett County Schools, our apartments in Norcross, GA offer Duluth living at your doorstep.
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW, Lilburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1147 sqft
The Aurora @ Twenty Seven Hundred is located in Lilburn, Georgia is an apartment community offering residents a spacious apartment in a very convenient location.
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,007
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1550 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and extra storage space. Community features a picnic area, clubhouse and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1473 sqft
Top-rated apartment community with pool, hot tub, fitness center and fireside lounge. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. On-grounds bocce ball, tennis and volleyball courts.
1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1366 sqft
Just off Route 316. Modern interiors with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Lots of amenities including 24-hour gym, grill area, bocce court, and pool. Yoga and internet cafe available.
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1396 sqft
Begin your next adventure at Alta Sugarloaf! Opening in 2020, embrace the opportunity to thrive in our brand-new, luxury apartment community in Lawrenceville, GA.
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,743
1523 sqft
Modern apartments that offer easy access to downtown Atlanta. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Community has a playground, swimming pool and tennis courts.
