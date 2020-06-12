/
3 bedroom apartments
213 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Snellville, GA
Verified
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW, Snellville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1386 sqft
Offering 1-3 bedroom units, this development is pet-friendly and features ceiling fans, fireplaces, available sunrooms, vaulted ceilings and W/D hookups. The community also has 24-hour maintenance and gated entry.
3145 Oak Meadow Dr
3145 Oak Meadow Drive, Snellville, GA
Snellville Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Welcome to Oak Meadows where this lovely home is located near top rated schools, the Snellville Pavillion, and Presidential Market Center.
2614 Dorian Dr. Unit C
2614 Dorian Drive Southwest, Snellville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 bedroom townhouse in Snellville - Property Id: 281831 Townhouse for rent Across the street from Briscoe Park and Library!! NEW CARPET AND PAINT 3 bed 1 -1/2 bath Allure flooring in den Kitchen with frig, dishwasher, oven, and stove Separate
1824 Skyland Glen Drive
1824 Skyland Glen Drive, Snellville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1810 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
2673 Green Valley Court
2673 Greenvalley Ct, Snellville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1935 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1096 Masters Lane
1096 Masters Lane, Snellville, GA
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
2835 Twin Springs Drive
2835 Twin Springs Drive, Snellville, GA
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
2021 Buckley Trail
2021 Buckley Trail, Snellville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1860 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1760 Tuftstown Court
1760 Tuffstown Court, Snellville, GA
You will love this 2 story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the Grayson school district. Features include a 2 story foyer, Sunken family rm w/double sided fireplace, HUGE breakfast room and a unique gathering area or keeping room with fireplace.
2922 Melissa Court
2922 Melissa Court, Snellville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1268 sqft
Charming ranch style home on quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood street. Three bedrooms and two baths with a spacious family room and Breakfast area. New paint and laminate flooring throughout. New HVAC.
3101 Farmstead Court
3101 Farmstead Court, Snellville, GA
Newly renovated four bedroom in Grayson for rent! New carpets! New Paint! Hardwood floors throughout main floor, a kitchen island with a breakfast bar, a master bedroom walk-in closet, master bathroom sitting vanity and a two-car garage.
2032 Talmai Drive
2032 Talmai Dr, Snellville, GA
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME COMMUNITY IN THE COVETED BROOKWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT! This BEAUTIFUL new 4BR/3.5 BA Luxury Townhoome has 9ft ceilings, large open floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Snellville
2595 Rosedale Road
2595 Rosedale Road, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1922 sqft
Spectacular Home Located in Cozy Gwinnett County Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
3815 Golfe Links Drive
3815 Golfe Links Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
2085 Pinella Drive
2085 Pinella Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1624 sqft
***Available Now*** Lovely and spacious 3BR 2BA home features a lovely rocking chair front porch and 1624 sq. ft. of living space with gorgeous wood laminate kitchen and family room flooring.
2288 Bright Water Drive
2288 Bright Water Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
4253 Potomac Walk Court
4253 Potomac Walk Ct, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1875 sqft
Like NEW.. Spacious home features: 2 story foyer, luxury vinyl flooring, Kitchen w island and granite countertops. Lots of windows and natural light. Huge master bedroom, Upstairs loft. Peaceful view from backyard.
1451 Springside Ct
1451 Springside Court, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
3296 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the full front porch to large living space making it a great place to call home.
1707 Litchfield
1707 Litchfield Road Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
Location location, walking distance to stores and restaurants, hardwood floors in the living room and the dinning room. Large bedrooms, extra large deck with large private fenced back yard.
2401 Three Bars Drive
2401 Three Bars Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1605 sqft
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped
1767 Summit Creek Way
1767 Summit Creek Way Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1521 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,521 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
2002 Red Rose Lane
2002 Red Rose Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1300 sqft
Roomy Ranch Home with a Huge Backyard Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,300 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
3429 Woodruff Ridge Ln
3429 Woodruff Ridge Lane Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1474 sqft
Wow, pride of ownership, hardwood flooring, large rooms, fireplace, privacy fence, large deck, 2 car garage, wireless alarm, private and wooded yard, vaulted ceilings, stainless appliances, must see!
1737 Summit Creek Way
1737 Summit Creek Way Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1816 sqft
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history.
