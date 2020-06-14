Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

111 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Snellville, GA

Finding an apartment in Snellville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW, Snellville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1386 sqft
Offering 1-3 bedroom units, this development is pet-friendly and features ceiling fans, fireplaces, available sunrooms, vaulted ceilings and W/D hookups. The community also has 24-hour maintenance and gated entry.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3145 Oak Meadow Dr
3145 Oak Meadow Drive, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2546 sqft
Snellville Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Welcome to Oak Meadows where this lovely home is located near top rated schools, the Snellville Pavillion, and Presidential Market Center.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2673 Green Valley Court
2673 Greenvalley Ct, Snellville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1935 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1096 Masters Lane
1096 Masters Lane, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1988 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2835 Twin Springs Drive
2835 Twin Springs Drive, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2324 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2021 Buckley Trail
2021 Buckley Trail, Snellville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1860 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1760 Tuftstown Court
1760 Tuffstown Court, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,859
2630 sqft
You will love this 2 story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the Grayson school district. Features include a 2 story foyer, Sunken family rm w/double sided fireplace, HUGE breakfast room and a unique gathering area or keeping room with fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Snellville
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW, Loganville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1419 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from the Rosebud Commons Shopping Center and near Athens Highway. Stylish apartments have upgraded appliances. Enjoy access to salt water pool and media center.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2288 Bright Water Drive
2288 Bright Water Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,895
3212 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1451 Springside Ct
1451 Springside Court, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
3296 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the full front porch to large living space making it a great place to call home.

Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
2401 Three Bars Drive
2401 Three Bars Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1605 sqft
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped

Last updated October 3 at 10:00pm
1 Unit Available
1737 Summit Creek Way
1737 Summit Creek Way Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1816 sqft
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history.
Results within 5 miles of Snellville
Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
119 Units Available
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy, Grayson, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1508 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, Crofthouse Grayson brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1435 sqft
Welcome home to Durant at Sugarloaf Apartments in Lawrenceville, GA. Conveniently located just 2 minutes from Lawrenceville Hwy. and 5 minutes from I-85, our community offers ready access to metropolitan Atlanta and historic downtown Lawrenceville.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
23 Units Available
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW, Lilburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1405 sqft
The Columns at Paxton Lane is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely northeast Atlanta.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
271 Units Available
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1364 sqft
Located just 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, Lawrenceville’s SouthLawn is a 33-acre mixed-use community with a blend of refined apartments, spacious townhomes, stylish single family homes, and abundant retail.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$845
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1209 sqft
Discover your new home at Oaks at New Hope! Conveniently located near the heart of Lawrenceville, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3385 Revere Circle
3385 Revere Circle, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1960 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3234 Watson Meadow Ln
3234 Watson Meadow Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1020 Appian Way
1020 Appian Way, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1458 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1020 Appian Way in Gwinnett County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3660 Garnet Way
3660 Garnet Way, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1271 sqft
Recently renovated throughout this Traditional 4 bedroom 2.5 bath. Carpeted living room with a nice fireplace, dining area and fully equipped kitchen. Carpeted bedrooms with ceiling fans. Master suite with full bath including soaking tub.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2820 Ozora Church Road
2820 Ozora Church Road, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1748 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Tri-Level with plenty of front and rear yard space for your next family function! Warm and Rustic Hardwood Floors throughout the main living areas with tile floors on the lower level.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3477 Chinaberry Lane
3477 Chinaberry Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2173 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
149 Tuscany Circle Northwest
149 Tuscany Circle Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,765
2118 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Snellville, GA

Finding an apartment in Snellville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

