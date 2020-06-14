/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:40 PM
54 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Snellville, GA
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW, Snellville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
775 sqft
Offering 1-3 bedroom units, this development is pet-friendly and features ceiling fans, fireplaces, available sunrooms, vaulted ceilings and W/D hookups. The community also has 24-hour maintenance and gated entry.
Results within 5 miles of Snellville
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
813 sqft
Welcome home to Durant at Sugarloaf Apartments in Lawrenceville, GA. Conveniently located just 2 minutes from Lawrenceville Hwy. and 5 minutes from I-85, our community offers ready access to metropolitan Atlanta and historic downtown Lawrenceville.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$845
822 sqft
Discover your new home at Oaks at New Hope! Conveniently located near the heart of Lawrenceville, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
23 Units Available
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW, Lilburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
892 sqft
The Columns at Paxton Lane is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely northeast Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
118 Units Available
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy, Grayson, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
769 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, Crofthouse Grayson brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
270 Units Available
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
734 sqft
Located just 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, Lawrenceville’s SouthLawn is a 33-acre mixed-use community with a blend of refined apartments, spacious townhomes, stylish single family homes, and abundant retail.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4911 Valley Dale Dr SW Unit C
4911 Valley Dale Dr SW, Gwinnett County, GA
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
$175 monthly fee for Power, Water and Gas. - Nice 1 Bed/ 1 Bath Tri-plex bottom apartment. Large rooms, spacious kitchen, and W/D hookups. Utilites $175 monthly fee for Power, Water and Gas.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3013 Bridge Valley Ct
3013 Bridge Valley Court, Gwinnett County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1225 sqft
newly and completely renovated basement with a separate intrance in a quaiet neibghorood in Snellville ga 30039 close to schools shoping centers and supermarket.perfect living for university students.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
2445 Moon Road
2445 Moon Rd, Grayson, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1010 sqft
Large space in a thriving location proximity to Highway 20/Loganville Highway. This shopping center is the ideal place for any type of business. Daily traffic count from 2016 on Loganville Highway was 27,080 cars past the shopping center daily.
Results within 10 miles of Snellville
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$855
736 sqft
Located near I-85, this community is located near Gwinnett Place Mall and a variety of shopping and entertainment options. Units have vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and private patios. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom homes with private balcony or patio. Recently renovated units have air conditioning, washer/dryer hook-up, granite counters. Community features dog park, pool, gym, business center. Near Highway 316 and I-85.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Heights Old Peachtree
1045 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
800 sqft
The Heights Old Peachtree Apartments in Suwanee, Georgia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located within minutes of Old Town Suwanee and Sugarloaf Market Place.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW, Lilburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$885
810 sqft
The Aurora @ Twenty Seven Hundred is located in Lilburn, Georgia is an apartment community offering residents a spacious apartment in a very convenient location.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$835
716 sqft
Close to dining and shopping options, including Ike Cafe and Grill and Frontera Tex-Mex Grill. Luxury community is pet-friendly and has pool, volleyball court and gym. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and ice maker.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
709 sqft
2800 at Sweetwater in Lawrenceville, Georgia offers stylish one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes including garden and townhome-style floor plans that are perfect for relaxing or entertaining.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments
1300 Beaver Ruin Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
815 sqft
Welcome to Gwinnett Pointe Apartments in Norcross GA! Lifestyle of a resort is in your future with us.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
25 Units Available
Paramont Apartments
4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$835
663 sqft
Recently renovated, smoke-free units near Mall Corners Shopping Center and I-85. Apartments feature spacious walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Pet-friendly community with playground and media room.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
23 Units Available
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
745 sqft
Enjoy a community with a saltwater pool and modern coffee lounge. Spend your weekend at the poolside grill. All units have stainless steel appliances and boast kitchen islands with granite counters. Near I-85.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
31 Units Available
Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
854 sqft
Luxurious apartments offer refined living with hardwood floors, high ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Featuring resort style pools, tennis courts and complimentary Wi-Fi. Attached, as well as detached garages, are available. They also include in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
25 Units Available
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
739 sqft
Great location close to great shopping options, including Sugarloaf Mills. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Units feature washer/dryer hook up, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
30 Units Available
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,202
760 sqft
A putting green, clubhouse and tennis court are only a few reasons this community was voted "Best in Gwinnett" six times leading up to 2014. Sugar Mills Mall is nearby. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
30 Units Available
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,076
903 sqft
Nestled in a majestic, lush, 42 acre North Georgia Forest environment, Bridgewater offers a unique combination of rural beauty and urban convenience.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
31 Units Available
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,236
1025 sqft
Located minutes away from I-85 and top-rated Gwinnett County Schools, our apartments in Norcross, GA offer Duluth living at your doorstep.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
943 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy gated access, on-site laundry, a pool and fitness center. Apartments include garden tubs, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Northside Village Shopping Center and Pine Log Park are both short drives away.
