accessible apartments
19 Accessible Apartments for rent in Snellville, GA
15 Units Available
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW, Snellville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1386 sqft
Offering 1-3 bedroom units, this development is pet-friendly and features ceiling fans, fireplaces, available sunrooms, vaulted ceilings and W/D hookups. The community also has 24-hour maintenance and gated entry.
Results within 5 miles of Snellville
271 Units Available
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1364 sqft
Located just 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, Lawrenceville’s SouthLawn is a 33-acre mixed-use community with a blend of refined apartments, spacious townhomes, stylish single family homes, and abundant retail.
3 Units Available
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$845
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1209 sqft
Discover your new home at Oaks at New Hope! Conveniently located near the heart of Lawrenceville, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
24 Units Available
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW, Lilburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1405 sqft
The Columns at Paxton Lane is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely northeast Atlanta.
119 Units Available
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy, Grayson, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1508 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, Crofthouse Grayson brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Snellville
13 Units Available
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1623 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom homes with private balcony or patio. Recently renovated units have air conditioning, washer/dryer hook-up, granite counters. Community features dog park, pool, gym, business center. Near Highway 316 and I-85.
3 Units Available
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1287 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy gated access, on-site laundry, a pool and fitness center. Apartments include garden tubs, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Northside Village Shopping Center and Pine Log Park are both short drives away.
6 Units Available
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$888
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and extra storage space. Community features a picnic area, clubhouse and state-of-the-art fitness center.
16 Units Available
2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1296 sqft
2800 at Sweetwater in Lawrenceville, Georgia offers stylish one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes including garden and townhome-style floor plans that are perfect for relaxing or entertaining.
34 Units Available
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,236
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1559 sqft
Located minutes away from I-85 and top-rated Gwinnett County Schools, our apartments in Norcross, GA offer Duluth living at your doorstep.
24 Units Available
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a community with a saltwater pool and modern coffee lounge. Spend your weekend at the poolside grill. All units have stainless steel appliances and boast kitchen islands with granite counters. Near I-85.
51 Units Available
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,139
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1402 sqft
Located within walking distance of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Community offers saltwater pool, storage areas and car charging stations. Units feature vinyl wood plank flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
33 Units Available
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1599 sqft
A putting green, clubhouse and tennis court are only a few reasons this community was voted "Best in Gwinnett" six times leading up to 2014. Sugar Mills Mall is nearby. Units have been recently renovated.
25 Units Available
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1284 sqft
Great location close to great shopping options, including Sugarloaf Mills. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Units feature washer/dryer hook up, fireplace and walk-in closets.
85 Units Available
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1180 sqft
Live Easy at The Rey, a newly completed community offering one and two-bedroom apartments.
100 Units Available
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1396 sqft
Begin your next adventure at Alta Sugarloaf! Opening in 2020, embrace the opportunity to thrive in our brand-new, luxury apartment community in Lawrenceville, GA.
9 Units Available
The Eclipse
4155 Satellite Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Apartments feature granite counters, full-size washer/dryer connections and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy a resort style pool on hot days. Near Berkeley Hills Country Club.
4 Units Available
Legacy at Norcross
1012 Harbins Road NW, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Welcome to Legacy At Norcross Nestled in a quiet neighborhood in Norcross, our apartment homes offers a tranquil setting in a quiet, charming community. Legacy at Norcross offers spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes with four unique floor plans.
Contact for Availability
The Grove at Stonebrook
1405 Beaver Ruin Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$874
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1050 sqft
Welcome to a taste of how life could be! The Grove at Stonebrook is a desirable community with a quaint, small-town atmosphere.
