Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:04 AM

121 Apartments for rent in Snellville, GA with garage

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW, Snellville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1386 sqft
Offering 1-3 bedroom units, this development is pet-friendly and features ceiling fans, fireplaces, available sunrooms, vaulted ceilings and W/D hookups. The community also has 24-hour maintenance and gated entry.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1760 Tuftstown Court
1760 Tuffstown Court, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,859
2630 sqft
You will love this 2 story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the Grayson school district. Features include a 2 story foyer, Sunken family rm w/double sided fireplace, HUGE breakfast room and a unique gathering area or keeping room with fireplace.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3101 Farmstead Court
3101 Farmstead Court, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2496 sqft
Newly renovated four bedroom in Grayson for rent! New carpets! New Paint! Hardwood floors throughout main floor, a kitchen island with a breakfast bar, a master bedroom walk-in closet, master bathroom sitting vanity and a two-car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2032 Talmai Drive
2032 Talmai Dr, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2589 sqft
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME COMMUNITY IN THE COVETED BROOKWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT! This BEAUTIFUL new 4BR/3.5 BA Luxury Townhoome has 9ft ceilings, large open floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Snellville

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
2085 Pinella Drive
2085 Pinella Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1624 sqft
***Available Now*** Lovely and spacious 3BR 2BA home features a lovely rocking chair front porch and 1624 sq. ft. of living space with gorgeous wood laminate kitchen and family room flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3522 Oakwilde Dr Apt 1
3522 Oakwilde Court, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1136 sqft
Charming Three Bed/Two Bathrooms Single Family House in Snellville This 3bedroom, 2 bathrooms unit features 1136 square feet of living space, The kitchen includes an electric range oven and a dishwasher, also includes air-conditioner, ceiling fan,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2595 Rosedale Road
2595 Rosedale Road, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1922 sqft
Spectacular Home Located in Cozy Gwinnett County Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4253 Potomac Walk Court
4253 Potomac Walk Ct, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1875 sqft
Like NEW.. Spacious home features: 2 story foyer, luxury vinyl flooring, Kitchen w island and granite countertops. Lots of windows and natural light. Huge master bedroom, Upstairs loft. Peaceful view from backyard.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1767 Summit Creek Way
1767 Summit Creek Way Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1521 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,521 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2002 Red Rose Lane
2002 Red Rose Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1300 sqft
Roomy Ranch Home with a Huge Backyard Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,300 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
3429 Woodruff Ridge Ln
3429 Woodruff Ridge Lane Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1474 sqft
Wow, pride of ownership, hardwood flooring, large rooms, fireplace, privacy fence, large deck, 2 car garage, wireless alarm, private and wooded yard, vaulted ceilings, stainless appliances, must see!
Results within 5 miles of Snellville
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
118 Units Available
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy, Grayson, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1508 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, Crofthouse Grayson brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1435 sqft
Welcome home to Durant at Sugarloaf Apartments in Lawrenceville, GA. Conveniently located just 2 minutes from Lawrenceville Hwy. and 5 minutes from I-85, our community offers ready access to metropolitan Atlanta and historic downtown Lawrenceville.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
23 Units Available
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW, Lilburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1405 sqft
The Columns at Paxton Lane is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely northeast Atlanta.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
270 Units Available
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1364 sqft
Located just 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, Lawrenceville’s SouthLawn is a 33-acre mixed-use community with a blend of refined apartments, spacious townhomes, stylish single family homes, and abundant retail.

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3557 Lake Valley Ct Sw
3557 Lake Valley Court Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1879 sqft
3 Bed / 2.0 Bath Ranch home in sought after Grayson School District. Trip ES, Bay Creek Middle, Grayson HS. Grayson Manor Neighborhood with community Pool and Tennis court.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
4511 Raptor Place
4511 Raptor Place, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1479 sqft
3 Bed/ 2 Bath home in . Open, vaulted family room with gas-burning fireplace, formal dining room, bright kitchen with plenty of cabinets! Master has trey ceilings and good size closet. 2-car garage, and large level corner lot.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
512 Oak Road Southwest
512 Oak Road, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1370 sqft
***Available Now*** Lovely 3 BR 2 BA home is on a large lot with two patios, a cute picket-fenced covered porch and ample two-car garage parking. The living room opens to the dining area and is great for gatherings.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
3353 River Drive Southwest
3353 River Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1752 sqft
Reduced!! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath split foyer Gwinnett home features a sunny living room and huge family room with built-in bookshelves, a large eat-in kitchen with an office area and breakfast bar,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4853 Tower View Dr
4853 Tower View Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,099
2572 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,572 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3040 Black Fox Drive
3040 Black Fox Drive, Walton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1852 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2488 Shamrock Way
2488 Shamrock Way, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
2527 sqft
2488 Shamrock Way Available 07/10/20 COMING SOON!!! Split level home w/ in law suite with full kitchen in Brookwood district!! - Split-level home featuring living room with fireplace; large kitchen w/ stainless steel fridge, electric stove, cherry

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1041 Henry Terrace
1041 Henry Terrace, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
2388 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,388 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
733 Creek Bottom Road
733 Creek Bottom Road, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2198 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Snellville, GA

Snellville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

