Snellville, GA
2855 Hickory Circle
Last updated April 28 2019 at 11:53 PM

2855 Hickory Circle

2855 Hickory Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2855 Hickory Circle, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2855 Hickory Circle have any available units?
2855 Hickory Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
Is 2855 Hickory Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2855 Hickory Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2855 Hickory Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2855 Hickory Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2855 Hickory Circle offer parking?
No, 2855 Hickory Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2855 Hickory Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2855 Hickory Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2855 Hickory Circle have a pool?
No, 2855 Hickory Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2855 Hickory Circle have accessible units?
No, 2855 Hickory Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2855 Hickory Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2855 Hickory Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2855 Hickory Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2855 Hickory Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
