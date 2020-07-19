All apartments in Snellville
2376 Hidden Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2376 Hidden Lane

2376 Hidden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2376 Hidden Lane, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Snellville, GA. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2,234 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black and white appliances, fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2376 Hidden Lane have any available units?
2376 Hidden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
Is 2376 Hidden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2376 Hidden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2376 Hidden Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2376 Hidden Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2376 Hidden Lane offer parking?
No, 2376 Hidden Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2376 Hidden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2376 Hidden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2376 Hidden Lane have a pool?
No, 2376 Hidden Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2376 Hidden Lane have accessible units?
No, 2376 Hidden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2376 Hidden Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2376 Hidden Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2376 Hidden Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2376 Hidden Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
