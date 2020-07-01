All apartments in Snellville
Snellville, GA
1960 Meadowchase Court
1960 Meadowchase Court

1960 Meadowchase Court · No Longer Available
Location

1960 Meadowchase Court, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1960 Meadowchase Court have any available units?
1960 Meadowchase Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
Is 1960 Meadowchase Court currently offering any rent specials?
1960 Meadowchase Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1960 Meadowchase Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1960 Meadowchase Court is pet friendly.
Does 1960 Meadowchase Court offer parking?
No, 1960 Meadowchase Court does not offer parking.
Does 1960 Meadowchase Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1960 Meadowchase Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1960 Meadowchase Court have a pool?
No, 1960 Meadowchase Court does not have a pool.
Does 1960 Meadowchase Court have accessible units?
No, 1960 Meadowchase Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1960 Meadowchase Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1960 Meadowchase Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1960 Meadowchase Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1960 Meadowchase Court does not have units with air conditioning.

