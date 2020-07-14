Vinings Apartments

Lease Length: 6, 7, 9, 10, 12, 13 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250 OAC
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $6/month, Pest control: $3/month, Water Charges: $46/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 Pet: $300, 2 Pets: $350
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Restricted breeds: Pit Bull, Doberman Pincher, Rottweiler, Chow Chow, Staffordshire Terrier, and Bull Mastiff
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Storage Details: Patio Storage Closet, Package Lockers