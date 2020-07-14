All apartments in Smyrna
Vinings Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:37 PM

Vinings Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
4098 S Cobb Dr · (404) 348-0775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4098 S Cobb Dr, Smyrna, GA 30080

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Unit 410 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vinings Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
internet access
media room
Welcome to Vinings Apartment homes, a residential community featuring One & Two bedroom apartments in Smyrna, GA. Spacious layouts and amenities welcome you home, along with exceptional service and an ideal location within close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment options. Are you looking for an apartment for rent in Smyrna, GA? Contact our friendly, professional office staff to schedule a tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 7, 9, 10, 12, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250 OAC
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $6/month, Pest control: $3/month, Water Charges: $46/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 Pet: $300, 2 Pets: $350
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Restricted breeds: Pit Bull, Doberman Pincher, Rottweiler, Chow Chow, Staffordshire Terrier, and Bull Mastiff
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Storage Details: Patio Storage Closet, Package Lockers

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vinings Apartments have any available units?
Vinings Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does Vinings Apartments have?
Some of Vinings Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vinings Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Vinings Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vinings Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Vinings Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Vinings Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Vinings Apartments offers parking.
Does Vinings Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Vinings Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Vinings Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Vinings Apartments has a pool.
Does Vinings Apartments have accessible units?
No, Vinings Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Vinings Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vinings Apartments has units with dishwashers.
