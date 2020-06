Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated bungalow in the heart of Smyrna! This charming home features refinished hardwood floors throughout, tiled shower/tub bathroom, completely updated kitchen w/ new granite counter tops, subway tile, and cabinets (new S.S appliances are on the way)! Amazing location! Conveniently located minutes to Suntrust Park, KSU (Marietta Campus), Life University, Cumberland Mall, I-285, Smyrna Market Village and much more!