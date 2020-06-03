All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

811 Spring Heights Lane SE

811 Spring Heights Ln · No Longer Available
Location

811 Spring Heights Ln, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Bright sunny end unit condo in gated pool community. Hot Smyrna location near The Battery/ Braves stadium. Walk to coffee, restaurants, festivals, parks, etc. Open floor plan with hardwoods in great room and dining area. Kitchen open to great room. Split bedroom plan with walk in closets in both bedrooms. 1 car garage on kitchen level. Covered porch access from family room and master bedroom. Stepless entry. Close to 75/ 285, Home Depot SSC, airport, Perimeter, downtown. Walk to Smyrna Market Village. No Smoking. Avail 3/1/18

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

