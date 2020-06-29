All apartments in Smyrna
808 SE Madison

808 Madison Ln SE · No Longer Available
Location

808 Madison Ln SE, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Wonderful location in the center of Smyrna. Freshly painted spacious condo with washer and dryer. Large kitchen with plenty of granite counter top space. Huge master bedroom with a big walk in closet. First month rent and security deposit upon approval. In the vicinity of the Braves stadium and Vinings area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 SE Madison have any available units?
808 SE Madison doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 SE Madison have?
Some of 808 SE Madison's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 SE Madison currently offering any rent specials?
808 SE Madison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 SE Madison pet-friendly?
No, 808 SE Madison is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 808 SE Madison offer parking?
No, 808 SE Madison does not offer parking.
Does 808 SE Madison have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 808 SE Madison offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 SE Madison have a pool?
Yes, 808 SE Madison has a pool.
Does 808 SE Madison have accessible units?
No, 808 SE Madison does not have accessible units.
Does 808 SE Madison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 SE Madison has units with dishwashers.
