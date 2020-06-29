808 SE Madison

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Wonderful location in the center of Smyrna. Freshly painted spacious condo with washer and dryer. Large kitchen with plenty of granite counter top space. Huge master bedroom with a big walk in closet. First month rent and security deposit upon approval. In the vicinity of the Braves stadium and Vinings area.