Wonderful location in the center of Smyrna. Freshly painted spacious condo with washer and dryer. Large kitchen with plenty of granite counter top space. Huge master bedroom with a big walk in closet. First month rent and security deposit upon approval. In the vicinity of the Braves stadium and Vinings area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 808 SE Madison have any available units?
808 SE Madison doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 SE Madison have?
Some of 808 SE Madison's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 SE Madison currently offering any rent specials?
808 SE Madison is not currently offering any rent specials.