806 Spring Heights Lane SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Less than 2 miles from SunTrust Park! Immaculate Townhome with new wood laminate floors on main level. Tiled kitchen features Beautiful Granite, white cabinets; eat in kitchen w/breakfast bar, dining room and access to walk out private balcony. Great room with fireplace. Both Master and Secondary bedrooms are large, each with a full tiled bath & large walk in closets. Downstairs features a ton of storage options as well as more than ample parking space in 2-car garage. Gated complex w/Clubhouse & Pool. What a great location in the heart of Smyrna, so close to lots of