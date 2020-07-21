All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated November 3 2019 at 4:15 AM

806 Spring Heights Lane SE

806 Spring Heights Ln SE · No Longer Available
Location

806 Spring Heights Ln SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Less than 2 miles from SunTrust Park! Immaculate Townhome with new wood laminate floors on main level. Tiled kitchen features Beautiful Granite, white cabinets; eat in kitchen w/breakfast bar, dining room and access to walk out private balcony. Great room with fireplace. Both Master and Secondary bedrooms are large, each with a full tiled bath & large walk in closets. Downstairs features a ton of storage options as well as more than ample parking space in 2-car garage. Gated complex w/Clubhouse & Pool. What a great location in the heart of Smyrna, so close to lots of

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Spring Heights Lane SE have any available units?
806 Spring Heights Lane SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 Spring Heights Lane SE have?
Some of 806 Spring Heights Lane SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 Spring Heights Lane SE currently offering any rent specials?
806 Spring Heights Lane SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Spring Heights Lane SE pet-friendly?
No, 806 Spring Heights Lane SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 806 Spring Heights Lane SE offer parking?
Yes, 806 Spring Heights Lane SE offers parking.
Does 806 Spring Heights Lane SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 806 Spring Heights Lane SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Spring Heights Lane SE have a pool?
Yes, 806 Spring Heights Lane SE has a pool.
Does 806 Spring Heights Lane SE have accessible units?
No, 806 Spring Heights Lane SE does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Spring Heights Lane SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 Spring Heights Lane SE has units with dishwashers.
