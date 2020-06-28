707 Spring Heights Ln SE # 707

Amenities

707 Spring Heights Lane SE #7, Smyrna, GA 30080 **NO PETS**



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.



Availability: Ready Now!!



Enter this charming town home on the lower level which gives access to the 2-car garage. Stairs lead to the main (middle) level where there is a kitchen with tile flooring, white cabinets, Granite counters, breakfast bar, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, range hood, and disposal. Laundry room with washer & dryer hook-ups. Dining area with wood floors and French doors to covered balcony, living room with gas starter fireplace, wood floors and ceiling fan. Hall has closet, mechanical closet, and 1/2 bath. Upper level features spare bedroom with new carpet, walk-in closet, and attached full bath with tile floors and tub/shower combination. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, new carpet, walk-in closet and master bath with dual vanities, tile floors, linen closet and tub/shower combination. Freshly painted interior. Gated community with pool. Close to The Battery restaurants, shopping, Suntrust Park, Smyrna Market Village, Silver Comet Trail, downtown, airport, and major highways. RENT INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, TRASH, LANDSCAPING AND USE OF THE POOL.



Directions: Take 285 to Paces Ferry/Vinings Exit, turn outside the Perimeter to Atlanta Road and turn right, head north on Atlanta Road town downtown Smyrna, make right on Spring Road, go 1/2 mile and make a right into the Heights at Spring Road on Spring Heights Lane. Look for building seven.



Elementary: Argyle

Middle: Campbell

High: Campbell



Built 2001 Approx. 1,510 s/f