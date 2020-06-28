All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 707 Spring Heights Ln SE # 707.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
707 Spring Heights Ln SE # 707
Last updated February 13 2020 at 8:45 AM

707 Spring Heights Ln SE # 707

707 Spring Heights Ln SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

707 Spring Heights Ln SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
707 Spring Heights Lane SE #7, Smyrna, GA 30080 **NO PETS**

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.

Availability: Ready Now!!

Enter this charming town home on the lower level which gives access to the 2-car garage. Stairs lead to the main (middle) level where there is a kitchen with tile flooring, white cabinets, Granite counters, breakfast bar, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, range hood, and disposal. Laundry room with washer & dryer hook-ups. Dining area with wood floors and French doors to covered balcony, living room with gas starter fireplace, wood floors and ceiling fan. Hall has closet, mechanical closet, and 1/2 bath. Upper level features spare bedroom with new carpet, walk-in closet, and attached full bath with tile floors and tub/shower combination. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, new carpet, walk-in closet and master bath with dual vanities, tile floors, linen closet and tub/shower combination. Freshly painted interior. Gated community with pool. Close to The Battery restaurants, shopping, Suntrust Park, Smyrna Market Village, Silver Comet Trail, downtown, airport, and major highways. RENT INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, TRASH, LANDSCAPING AND USE OF THE POOL.

Directions: Take 285 to Paces Ferry/Vinings Exit, turn outside the Perimeter to Atlanta Road and turn right, head north on Atlanta Road town downtown Smyrna, make right on Spring Road, go 1/2 mile and make a right into the Heights at Spring Road on Spring Heights Lane. Look for building seven.

Elementary: Argyle
Middle: Campbell
High: Campbell

Built 2001 Approx. 1,510 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Spring Heights Ln SE # 707 have any available units?
707 Spring Heights Ln SE # 707 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 Spring Heights Ln SE # 707 have?
Some of 707 Spring Heights Ln SE # 707's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Spring Heights Ln SE # 707 currently offering any rent specials?
707 Spring Heights Ln SE # 707 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Spring Heights Ln SE # 707 pet-friendly?
No, 707 Spring Heights Ln SE # 707 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 707 Spring Heights Ln SE # 707 offer parking?
Yes, 707 Spring Heights Ln SE # 707 offers parking.
Does 707 Spring Heights Ln SE # 707 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Spring Heights Ln SE # 707 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Spring Heights Ln SE # 707 have a pool?
Yes, 707 Spring Heights Ln SE # 707 has a pool.
Does 707 Spring Heights Ln SE # 707 have accessible units?
No, 707 Spring Heights Ln SE # 707 does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Spring Heights Ln SE # 707 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 Spring Heights Ln SE # 707 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brighton Way Apartments
100 Parkway Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place
Smyrna, GA 30080
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College