683 Vinings Estrates

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool media room tennis court

Stately John Wieland brick traditional in popular Vinings Estates that features multiple pools, tennis courts and clubhouses. Elegance abounds upon entry with two story foyer through the formal living and dining rooms. Dramatic two story great room with floor to ceiling windows overlooks level backyard walks out from main level with perfect pool site. Guest bedroom on main is true second master with private bath. Master suite with owners retreat and double walk in closets. Finished terrace level with media room, true exercise room and additional guest rooms.