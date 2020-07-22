All apartments in Smyrna
/
Smyrna, GA
/
68 Rumson Court SE
Last updated January 21 2020 at 10:29 PM

68 Rumson Court SE

68 Rumson Ct SE · No Longer Available
Location

68 Rumson Ct SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
2bd/2ba end unit top floor condominium with a new air conditioning system in the sought after Hillsdale community featuring a swimming pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, and plenty of walking trails and scenic wooded seating areas. Kitchen has gas stove and stainless steel refrigerator. Beautiful Brazilian Walnut floors throughout the entire unit from the family room, to the dining room, and all of the bedrooms. Ceiling fans are in every single bedroom, the family room, and on the spacious back deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Rumson Court SE have any available units?
68 Rumson Court SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 68 Rumson Court SE have?
Some of 68 Rumson Court SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Rumson Court SE currently offering any rent specials?
68 Rumson Court SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Rumson Court SE pet-friendly?
No, 68 Rumson Court SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 68 Rumson Court SE offer parking?
Yes, 68 Rumson Court SE offers parking.
Does 68 Rumson Court SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Rumson Court SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Rumson Court SE have a pool?
Yes, 68 Rumson Court SE has a pool.
Does 68 Rumson Court SE have accessible units?
No, 68 Rumson Court SE does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Rumson Court SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68 Rumson Court SE has units with dishwashers.
