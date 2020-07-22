68 Rumson Court SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

2bd/2ba end unit top floor condominium with a new air conditioning system in the sought after Hillsdale community featuring a swimming pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, and plenty of walking trails and scenic wooded seating areas. Kitchen has gas stove and stainless steel refrigerator. Beautiful Brazilian Walnut floors throughout the entire unit from the family room, to the dining room, and all of the bedrooms. Ceiling fans are in every single bedroom, the family room, and on the spacious back deck.