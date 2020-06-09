6019 Mayfield Way SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking playground pool tennis court

Beautiful townhome is now available in highly sought swim/tennis/gym community of Oakdale Bluffs. Open floorplan with hardwoods throughout main level, gas fireplace, SS appliances in kitchen. Upstairs features 3 spacious bedrooms plus a bonus loft space. The huge master suite features a trey ceiling, sitting area, walk in closet, garden tub and large separate shower.



Located next to the Smyrna River Line Park with walking trails, playground and soccer fields. Easy access to 285, 75/85 and I-20.

No Sign