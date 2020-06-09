All apartments in Smyrna
6019 Mayfield Way SE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:23 AM

6019 Mayfield Way SE

6019 Mayfield Way · (404) 697-2522
Location

6019 Mayfield Way, Smyrna, GA 30126

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2013 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful townhome is now available in highly sought swim/tennis/gym community of Oakdale Bluffs. Open floorplan with hardwoods throughout main level, gas fireplace, SS appliances in kitchen. Upstairs features 3 spacious bedrooms plus a bonus loft space. The huge master suite features a trey ceiling, sitting area, walk in closet, garden tub and large separate shower.

Located next to the Smyrna River Line Park with walking trails, playground and soccer fields. Easy access to 285, 75/85 and I-20.
No Sign

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6019 Mayfield Way SE have any available units?
6019 Mayfield Way SE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 6019 Mayfield Way SE have?
Some of 6019 Mayfield Way SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6019 Mayfield Way SE currently offering any rent specials?
6019 Mayfield Way SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6019 Mayfield Way SE pet-friendly?
No, 6019 Mayfield Way SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 6019 Mayfield Way SE offer parking?
Yes, 6019 Mayfield Way SE does offer parking.
Does 6019 Mayfield Way SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6019 Mayfield Way SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6019 Mayfield Way SE have a pool?
Yes, 6019 Mayfield Way SE has a pool.
Does 6019 Mayfield Way SE have accessible units?
No, 6019 Mayfield Way SE does not have accessible units.
Does 6019 Mayfield Way SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6019 Mayfield Way SE has units with dishwashers.
