6019 Mayfield Way SE

Amenities
Beautiful townhome is now available in highly sought swim/tennis/gym community of Oakdale Bluffs. Open floorplan with hardwoods throughout main level, gas fireplace, SS appliances in kitchen. Upstairs features 3 spacious bedrooms plus a bonus loft space. The huge master suite features a trey ceiling, sitting area, walk in closet, garden tub and large separate shower.
Located next to the Smyrna River Line Park with walking trails, playground and soccer fields. Easy access to 285, 75/85 and I-20.
No Sign