5932 Sharp Drive SE

Amenities
Make your friends jealous in this awesome luxury rental retreat. The open floor plan encompasses 4 spacious bedrooms/2.5 baths, hrdwds on the main, a spacious kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a beautiful backsplash. Owner has requested only tenants with very solid credit (680 credit score or higher), 2 year steady easily verifiable employment, and monthly gross income 3 times the rental amount apply. No collection accounts, rentals on credit, lates on rent, foreclosures, evictions, or bankruptcies in past 5 years will be considered.