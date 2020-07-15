All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

5932 Sharp Drive SE

5932 Sharp Drive Southeast · (770) 265-6203
Location

5932 Sharp Drive Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30126

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2625 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Make your friends jealous in this awesome luxury rental retreat. The open floor plan encompasses 4 spacious bedrooms/2.5 baths, hrdwds on the main, a spacious kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a beautiful backsplash. Owner has requested only tenants with very solid credit (680 credit score or higher), 2 year steady easily verifiable employment, and monthly gross income 3 times the rental amount apply. No collection accounts, rentals on credit, lates on rent, foreclosures, evictions, or bankruptcies in past 5 years will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5932 Sharp Drive SE have any available units?
5932 Sharp Drive SE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 5932 Sharp Drive SE have?
Some of 5932 Sharp Drive SE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5932 Sharp Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
5932 Sharp Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5932 Sharp Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 5932 Sharp Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 5932 Sharp Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 5932 Sharp Drive SE offers parking.
Does 5932 Sharp Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5932 Sharp Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5932 Sharp Drive SE have a pool?
No, 5932 Sharp Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 5932 Sharp Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 5932 Sharp Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5932 Sharp Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5932 Sharp Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
