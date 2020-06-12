571 Benmac Rd SE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Smyrna Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Newly Renovated Home on Corner Lot. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath Ranch, Roommate-style Layout Includes All New SS Appliances and Updated Kitchen. The Living Room and Den are Spacious with an Abundance of Natural Light and the Faux Brick Accent Wall is a Nice Statement. Quaint, Fenced-in Back Yard with New Deck is Great for Relaxing or Entertaining.

Close in Proximity to I-75 and Windy Hill Road and Less than 6 Miles from Suntrust Park!



Schools:

Elem: Green Acres

Middle: Campbell

High: Campbell

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info,https://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



Will I qualify to Rent this Smyrna Home? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



To schedule an appointment to view, TEXT Laura(404) 900-4088



We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents, visit our website here-www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form



Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our websitehttp://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-managementto learn moreonlow Property Management Fees and for informationonProperty Management in Atlanta GA!



Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to relyontheir own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.



(RLNE5668511)