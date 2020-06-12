All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

571 Benmac Rd SE

571 Benmac Road · No Longer Available
Location

571 Benmac Road, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Smyrna Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Newly Renovated Home on Corner Lot. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath Ranch, Roommate-style Layout Includes All New SS Appliances and Updated Kitchen. The Living Room and Den are Spacious with an Abundance of Natural Light and the Faux Brick Accent Wall is a Nice Statement. Quaint, Fenced-in Back Yard with New Deck is Great for Relaxing or Entertaining.
Close in Proximity to I-75 and Windy Hill Road and Less than 6 Miles from Suntrust Park!

Schools:
Elem: Green Acres
Middle: Campbell
High: Campbell
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info,https://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to Rent this Smyrna Home? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view, TEXT Laura(404) 900-4088

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents, visit our website here-www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management.

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to relyontheir own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE5668511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 571 Benmac Rd SE have any available units?
571 Benmac Rd SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
Is 571 Benmac Rd SE currently offering any rent specials?
571 Benmac Rd SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 571 Benmac Rd SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 571 Benmac Rd SE is pet friendly.
Does 571 Benmac Rd SE offer parking?
No, 571 Benmac Rd SE does not offer parking.
Does 571 Benmac Rd SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 571 Benmac Rd SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 571 Benmac Rd SE have a pool?
No, 571 Benmac Rd SE does not have a pool.
Does 571 Benmac Rd SE have accessible units?
No, 571 Benmac Rd SE does not have accessible units.
Does 571 Benmac Rd SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 571 Benmac Rd SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 571 Benmac Rd SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 571 Benmac Rd SE does not have units with air conditioning.

