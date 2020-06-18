5282 Afton Way SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fully renovated townhouse within walking distance to the Suntrust Park, Close to Cumberland Mall, Galleria, Downtown Smyrna, Schools, Restaurants and Shopping! Laminate flooring on main level, new carpet in bedrooms, updated fixtures, new granite in kitchen, brand new updated bathroom with new standing shower, new HVAC, new water heater, new roof and new deck. New stainless refrigerator, electric stove/oven and dishwasher. Ready for immediate move-in. Great neighborhood close to everything.