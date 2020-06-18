All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:46 PM

5282 Afton Way SE

5282 Afton Way Southeast · (678) 264-0659
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5282 Afton Way Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully renovated townhouse within walking distance to the Suntrust Park, Close to Cumberland Mall, Galleria, Downtown Smyrna, Schools, Restaurants and Shopping! Laminate flooring on main level, new carpet in bedrooms, updated fixtures, new granite in kitchen, brand new updated bathroom with new standing shower, new HVAC, new water heater, new roof and new deck. New stainless refrigerator, electric stove/oven and dishwasher. Ready for immediate move-in. Great neighborhood close to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5282 Afton Way SE have any available units?
5282 Afton Way SE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 5282 Afton Way SE have?
Some of 5282 Afton Way SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5282 Afton Way SE currently offering any rent specials?
5282 Afton Way SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5282 Afton Way SE pet-friendly?
No, 5282 Afton Way SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 5282 Afton Way SE offer parking?
Yes, 5282 Afton Way SE does offer parking.
Does 5282 Afton Way SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5282 Afton Way SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5282 Afton Way SE have a pool?
No, 5282 Afton Way SE does not have a pool.
Does 5282 Afton Way SE have accessible units?
No, 5282 Afton Way SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5282 Afton Way SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5282 Afton Way SE has units with dishwashers.
