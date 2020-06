Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave carpet

Live across from the lake! Convenient location with great access to airport, Cobb commercial areas and back road to downtown Atlanta. Unit has newER carpet throughout upstairs and hardwoods on main level. Private deck shaded by trees at rear - and the lake is right across from the SD entrance.