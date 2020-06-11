4728 Creekside Villas Way

Amenities

Fabulous townhome w/many upgrades! All hardwoods on main floor, extended kitchen with tall upgraded kitchen cabinets, corian counter tops, tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, oversized kitchen island, upgraded appliances and open eating area!! Open floor plan with large family room and raised hearth/brick fireplace; formal dining area. Terrace level boasts a large multi-purpose room (bedroom/office/entertainment room) full bath on this level with "large" walk-in cedar closet. Entire home freshly painted with designer colors!! Two extended decks- one off main level and one off terrace level. Amenities include pool and private community entrance to Silver Comet Trail. Convenient to shopping, schools and interstate. Brand "New" roof Oct 2019.