Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
4728 Creekside Villas Way
Last updated January 8 2020 at 8:20 AM

4728 Creekside Villas Way

4728 Creekside Villas Way SE · No Longer Available
Location

4728 Creekside Villas Way SE, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Fabulous townhome w/many upgrades! All hardwoods on main floor, extended kitchen with tall upgraded kitchen cabinets, corian counter tops, tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, oversized kitchen island, upgraded appliances and open eating area!! Open floor plan with large family room and raised hearth/brick fireplace; formal dining area. Terrace level boasts a large multi-purpose room (bedroom/office/entertainment room) full bath on this level with "large" walk-in cedar closet. Entire home freshly painted with designer colors!! Two extended decks- one off main level and one off terrace level. Amenities include pool and private community entrance to Silver Comet Trail. Convenient to shopping, schools and interstate. Brand "New" roof Oct 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4728 Creekside Villas Way have any available units?
4728 Creekside Villas Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 4728 Creekside Villas Way have?
Some of 4728 Creekside Villas Way's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4728 Creekside Villas Way currently offering any rent specials?
4728 Creekside Villas Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4728 Creekside Villas Way pet-friendly?
No, 4728 Creekside Villas Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 4728 Creekside Villas Way offer parking?
No, 4728 Creekside Villas Way does not offer parking.
Does 4728 Creekside Villas Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4728 Creekside Villas Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4728 Creekside Villas Way have a pool?
Yes, 4728 Creekside Villas Way has a pool.
Does 4728 Creekside Villas Way have accessible units?
No, 4728 Creekside Villas Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4728 Creekside Villas Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4728 Creekside Villas Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

