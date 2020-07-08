All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

4379 Strand Dr

4379 Strand Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4379 Strand Dr, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newer & beautiful open floor plan townhome in an incredible location. ! UPGRADESGALORE! HARDWOODS in throughout the home. Amazing GOURMENT kitchen includesALL appliances with a HUGE island. Upper level offers amazing master suite with trayceiling, master bath with oversized shower, double vanity & walk-in closet, LARGE secondary bedroom w/ FULL bath. Laundry room INLUCDES washer & dryer. Endless possibilities in the FINISHED TERRACE level with FULL BATH perfect for guess, in-laws, teens or home office. 2 rear car GARAGE ATTACHED. Trash, Water, Sewer and landscaping included! Minutes to Suntrust Park, Dining, Shopping, 285 & Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4379 Strand Dr have any available units?
4379 Strand Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 4379 Strand Dr have?
Some of 4379 Strand Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4379 Strand Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4379 Strand Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4379 Strand Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4379 Strand Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 4379 Strand Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4379 Strand Dr offers parking.
Does 4379 Strand Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4379 Strand Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4379 Strand Dr have a pool?
No, 4379 Strand Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4379 Strand Dr have accessible units?
No, 4379 Strand Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4379 Strand Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4379 Strand Dr has units with dishwashers.

