4379 Strand Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Newer & beautiful open floor plan townhome in an incredible location. ! UPGRADESGALORE! HARDWOODS in throughout the home. Amazing GOURMENT kitchen includesALL appliances with a HUGE island. Upper level offers amazing master suite with trayceiling, master bath with oversized shower, double vanity & walk-in closet, LARGE secondary bedroom w/ FULL bath. Laundry room INLUCDES washer & dryer. Endless possibilities in the FINISHED TERRACE level with FULL BATH perfect for guess, in-laws, teens or home office. 2 rear car GARAGE ATTACHED. Trash, Water, Sewer and landscaping included! Minutes to Suntrust Park, Dining, Shopping, 285 & Airport.