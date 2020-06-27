4215 Fawn Ln SE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fully Renovated Ranch with Finished Basement 2+ Car Garage in Smyrna - Beautifully renovated ranch with a full basement. Open space creates a fantastic living environment. Kitchen is new and open with stainless steel appliances - perfect for entertaining. Gorgeous new flooring throughout with updated bathrooms and vanities. Massive open half-finished basement - perfect for workroom, hobby room, and/or storage. Extra finished bedroom and office space in the basement as well. Large fenced in backyard. Close to Braves / SunTrust Park, The Battery and Smyrna Market Village, The Silver Comet Trail, 75 and 285! Great place to call home for a couple of years. You will love it!



(RLNE5033190)