4215 Fawn Ln SE

Amenities
Fully Renovated Ranch with Finished Basement 2+ Car Garage in Smyrna - Beautifully renovated ranch with a full basement. Open space creates a fantastic living environment. Kitchen is new and open with stainless steel appliances - perfect for entertaining. Gorgeous new flooring throughout with updated bathrooms and vanities. Massive open half-finished basement - perfect for workroom, hobby room, and/or storage. Extra finished bedroom and office space in the basement as well. Large fenced in backyard. Close to Braves / SunTrust Park, The Battery and Smyrna Market Village, The Silver Comet Trail, 75 and 285! Great place to call home for a couple of years. You will love it!
(RLNE5033190)