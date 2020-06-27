All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 4215 Fawn Ln SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
4215 Fawn Ln SE
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

4215 Fawn Ln SE

4215 Fawn Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4215 Fawn Lane, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fully Renovated Ranch with Finished Basement 2+ Car Garage in Smyrna - Beautifully renovated ranch with a full basement. Open space creates a fantastic living environment. Kitchen is new and open with stainless steel appliances - perfect for entertaining. Gorgeous new flooring throughout with updated bathrooms and vanities. Massive open half-finished basement - perfect for workroom, hobby room, and/or storage. Extra finished bedroom and office space in the basement as well. Large fenced in backyard. Close to Braves / SunTrust Park, The Battery and Smyrna Market Village, The Silver Comet Trail, 75 and 285! Great place to call home for a couple of years. You will love it!

(RLNE5033190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4215 Fawn Ln SE have any available units?
4215 Fawn Ln SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 4215 Fawn Ln SE have?
Some of 4215 Fawn Ln SE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4215 Fawn Ln SE currently offering any rent specials?
4215 Fawn Ln SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4215 Fawn Ln SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4215 Fawn Ln SE is pet friendly.
Does 4215 Fawn Ln SE offer parking?
Yes, 4215 Fawn Ln SE offers parking.
Does 4215 Fawn Ln SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4215 Fawn Ln SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4215 Fawn Ln SE have a pool?
No, 4215 Fawn Ln SE does not have a pool.
Does 4215 Fawn Ln SE have accessible units?
No, 4215 Fawn Ln SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4215 Fawn Ln SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4215 Fawn Ln SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Vinings Apartments
4098 S Cobb Dr
Smyrna, GA 30080
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place
Smyrna, GA 30080
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College