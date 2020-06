402 Countryside Place SE

Amenities

TWO (2) HUGE OVER-SIZED BEDROOMS WITH LARGE WALK-IN CLOSETS, TWO (2) FULL BATHS, TWO (2) BALCONIES WITH STORAGE CLOSETS, SS APPLIANCES, FIREPLACE, SEP DINING ROOM, NEW PAINT, ALL HARDWOODS EXCEPT TILE IN KIT, DR, FOYER & BATHROOMS, ONE (1) LEVEL LIVING AREA with TWO (2) EXTERIOR STEPS, END CORNER UNIT ADJACENT TO NATURE PARK WITH WALKING TRAILS. COMMUNITY - POOL/TENNIS/CABANA. RENT INCLUDES HOA FEES, WATER/SEWER/TRASH, EXT. MAINT. and WASHER/DRYER... LOCATION! LOCATION! NEAR I-285/75, BRAVES STADIUM (1 mi), GALLERIA, RESTAURANTS, VININGS, AIRPORT, ETC.