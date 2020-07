Amenities

patio / balcony ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2b271c807a ---- Available now! Conveniently located 2 Bed, 2 bath Duplex! This unit is Move-in Ready! His and Her Closets in Master! Back Patio and Storage Area! Won't last long! *HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM!!* *PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY PRIOR TO CONTACTING US AT 770-431-4633(text)!*