3964 Harmony Walk Way, SE

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Upscale 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Brick Traditional in Smyrna - Great Brick Front Traditional Single Family Home. Culde Sac Lot. Two Story Foyer. Formal Living and Dining Rooms, Kitchen Open to Family Room with Breakfast Bar, and Family Room has Fireplace. Patio on Rear and Fenced, Private Yard. Four Bedrooms upstairs. Oversized Master has Sitting Area. Master Bath has His and Her Vanities and Closets, Separate Tub and Shower. Great Small Upscale Neighborhood. Walk to Silver Comet Trail Easy Access to Interstates 285, 75, and 20. Uber or Lyft to Suntrust Park for a Game or Upscale Restaurants. Solid King Springs Elementary, Griffen Middle and Campbell High Schools



(RLNE5080752)