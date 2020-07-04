All apartments in Smyrna
3914 Concord Walk Drive SE

3914 Concord Walk Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3914 Concord Walk Drive Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home in a great kid friendly subdivision in Kings Springs Elementary!Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Large home with spacious rooms. Separate living, formal dining, and family room. Kitchen has room for large table and sitting area at the bar. Stainless appliances. Newer energy efficient HVAC, roof and water heater. Great festive neighborhood during the holidays including halloween! No pets please. Occupied through 5/29, Available 5/31! All new carpet scheduled for 6/3!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3914 Concord Walk Drive SE have any available units?
3914 Concord Walk Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 3914 Concord Walk Drive SE have?
Some of 3914 Concord Walk Drive SE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3914 Concord Walk Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
3914 Concord Walk Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3914 Concord Walk Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 3914 Concord Walk Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 3914 Concord Walk Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 3914 Concord Walk Drive SE offers parking.
Does 3914 Concord Walk Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3914 Concord Walk Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3914 Concord Walk Drive SE have a pool?
No, 3914 Concord Walk Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 3914 Concord Walk Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 3914 Concord Walk Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3914 Concord Walk Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3914 Concord Walk Drive SE has units with dishwashers.

