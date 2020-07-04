3914 Concord Walk Drive SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great home in a great kid friendly subdivision in Kings Springs Elementary!Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Large home with spacious rooms. Separate living, formal dining, and family room. Kitchen has room for large table and sitting area at the bar. Stainless appliances. Newer energy efficient HVAC, roof and water heater. Great festive neighborhood during the holidays including halloween! No pets please. Occupied through 5/29, Available 5/31! All new carpet scheduled for 6/3!