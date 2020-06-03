Rent Calculator
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
3499 Dunn Street SE
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:44 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3499 Dunn Street SE
3499 Dunn Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3499 Dunn Street Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
**GREAT RENTAL**HOT FOREST HILLS** 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with beautiful hardwood floors, granite counters. Gorgeous flat yard with lots of privacy. Animals negotiable, please call.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3499 Dunn Street SE have any available units?
3499 Dunn Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Smyrna, GA
.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Smyrna Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3499 Dunn Street SE have?
Some of 3499 Dunn Street SE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3499 Dunn Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
3499 Dunn Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3499 Dunn Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 3499 Dunn Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Smyrna
.
Does 3499 Dunn Street SE offer parking?
No, 3499 Dunn Street SE does not offer parking.
Does 3499 Dunn Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3499 Dunn Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3499 Dunn Street SE have a pool?
No, 3499 Dunn Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 3499 Dunn Street SE have accessible units?
No, 3499 Dunn Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3499 Dunn Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3499 Dunn Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
