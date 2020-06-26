3410 Lee St SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 09/01/19 3BD Updated Smyrna Home for Lease - Property Id: 126512



Open, light and bright! Kitchen boasts white cabinetry w/ granite counters and new stainless appliances. Den and DR open to kitchen. Hall bath is equally as beautiful as the en-suite master w/ penny tile flooring, tiled tub/shower surround and new vanity. Large deck overlooks gorgeous back yard.



Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!



Smyrna, Fair Oaks, Vinings, Mableton, Powers Park



*Home is for sale, to rent this home it would first need to be purchased and rented back to you

** Broker reciprocity thanks to Coldwell Banker

Property Id 126512



(RLNE4930526)