Smyrna, GA
338 Holbrook Rd # 7
338 Holbrook Rd # 7

338 Holbrook Rd · No Longer Available
Smyrna
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location

338 Holbrook Rd, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious Townhouse in the most desirable location in Smyrna and within walking distance to Silver Comet Trail, amazing restaurants and Publix/Sprouts. Gorgeous Brick elevation welcomes you into the home and opens up to the entrance foyer and formal dining room flowing into the large Kitchen with plenty of Cabinetry, Stainless Steel appliances and Corian Countertops and breakfast room. Bright Living room offers fireplace and plenty of big windows that brings in an abundance of sunlight. French door opens up to a covered deck with a private view. Unwind upstairs in your oversized Master suite and relax in your spa like master bath with separate tub and shower, double vanities and huge walk in closet. Roommate style floor plan comes with two good sized secondary bedrooms, full bath and laundry room upstairs. Full unfinished basement has plenty of space for storage. Enjoy the beautiful courtyard right outside your front door where you can enter directly into the main level. Two car garage comes with unit. Neighborhood amenities offers gate for security, clubhouse and swimming pool. Rent includes Garbage pickup, Lawncare and Termites on exterior.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 Holbrook Rd # 7 have any available units?
338 Holbrook Rd # 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 338 Holbrook Rd # 7 have?
Some of 338 Holbrook Rd # 7's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 Holbrook Rd # 7 currently offering any rent specials?
338 Holbrook Rd # 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Holbrook Rd # 7 pet-friendly?
No, 338 Holbrook Rd # 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 338 Holbrook Rd # 7 offer parking?
Yes, 338 Holbrook Rd # 7 offers parking.
Does 338 Holbrook Rd # 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 Holbrook Rd # 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Holbrook Rd # 7 have a pool?
Yes, 338 Holbrook Rd # 7 has a pool.
Does 338 Holbrook Rd # 7 have accessible units?
No, 338 Holbrook Rd # 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Holbrook Rd # 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 Holbrook Rd # 7 does not have units with dishwashers.

