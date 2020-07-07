338 Holbrook Rd # 7

Amenities

Spacious Townhouse in the most desirable location in Smyrna and within walking distance to Silver Comet Trail, amazing restaurants and Publix/Sprouts. Gorgeous Brick elevation welcomes you into the home and opens up to the entrance foyer and formal dining room flowing into the large Kitchen with plenty of Cabinetry, Stainless Steel appliances and Corian Countertops and breakfast room. Bright Living room offers fireplace and plenty of big windows that brings in an abundance of sunlight. French door opens up to a covered deck with a private view. Unwind upstairs in your oversized Master suite and relax in your spa like master bath with separate tub and shower, double vanities and huge walk in closet. Roommate style floor plan comes with two good sized secondary bedrooms, full bath and laundry room upstairs. Full unfinished basement has plenty of space for storage. Enjoy the beautiful courtyard right outside your front door where you can enter directly into the main level. Two car garage comes with unit. Neighborhood amenities offers gate for security, clubhouse and swimming pool. Rent includes Garbage pickup, Lawncare and Termites on exterior.