3176 Ann Road SE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Recently updated and redecorated! Formal Dining Room/Entry with a bay window and Luxury Vinyl Plank floors welcomes you home. Family Room off Dining Room with large storage closet; Kitchen with New cabinets, granite countertops, and subway tile backsplash includes all appliances & walk-in pantry; 3 bedrooms on main with NEW Carpet; two custom ceramic tile baths put you in the lap of luxury. Full daylight basement with 2 finished bonus rooms and rec-level finish main room, storage room, laundry room, and single car garage.