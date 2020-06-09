308 Spring Heights Lane

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2.5 bath in Smyrna - Property Id: 21792



LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! Renting out a bright sunny 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with an attached 2 car garage. Trash and water included in rent price.



The kitchen has been fully renovated with modern touches including all stainless steel appliances and modern concrete countertops. Additionally, the living room and dining room have also been updated with modern touches and include hardwood floors. The home is in a prime location with plenty of restaurants and shopping within a few miles. Additionally, this unit is only ~2 miles from the new braves stadium.



Furniture not included in rental price.

No Pets Allowed



