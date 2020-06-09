All apartments in Smyrna
Smyrna, GA
308 Spring Heights Lane
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

308 Spring Heights Lane

308 Spring Heights Ln SE · No Longer Available
Location

308 Spring Heights Ln SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
3 Bedroom 2.5 bath in Smyrna - Property Id: 21792

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! Renting out a bright sunny 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with an attached 2 car garage. Trash and water included in rent price.

The kitchen has been fully renovated with modern touches including all stainless steel appliances and modern concrete countertops. Additionally, the living room and dining room have also been updated with modern touches and include hardwood floors. The home is in a prime location with plenty of restaurants and shopping within a few miles. Additionally, this unit is only ~2 miles from the new braves stadium.

Furniture not included in rental price.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/21792
Property Id 21792

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4718112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Spring Heights Lane have any available units?
308 Spring Heights Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 Spring Heights Lane have?
Some of 308 Spring Heights Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Spring Heights Lane currently offering any rent specials?
308 Spring Heights Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Spring Heights Lane pet-friendly?
No, 308 Spring Heights Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 308 Spring Heights Lane offer parking?
Yes, 308 Spring Heights Lane offers parking.
Does 308 Spring Heights Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Spring Heights Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Spring Heights Lane have a pool?
No, 308 Spring Heights Lane does not have a pool.
Does 308 Spring Heights Lane have accessible units?
No, 308 Spring Heights Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Spring Heights Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Spring Heights Lane has units with dishwashers.
