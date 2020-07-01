All apartments in Smyrna
2954 Lexington Trace Dr Se

2954 Lexington Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2954 Lexington Trace Drive, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Smyrna Townhome For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available NOW! Amazing location! Short walk to Smyrna Market Village, parks, restaurants, & new Publix but tucked away from all the noise. Two large master suites with walk in closets & full baths. New fixtures in kitchen, updated counter tops, appliances (with Refrigerator) included. Living room with gas fire place and hard wood floors. Enclosed fenced yard with patio. Within 2 miles of the new SunTrust Park front Landscaping included. Move in ready and will go fast!

Schools:
Elem: Argyle
Middle: Campbell
High: Campbell
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Smyrna Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE2991569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2954 Lexington Trace Dr Se have any available units?
2954 Lexington Trace Dr Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2954 Lexington Trace Dr Se have?
Some of 2954 Lexington Trace Dr Se's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2954 Lexington Trace Dr Se currently offering any rent specials?
2954 Lexington Trace Dr Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2954 Lexington Trace Dr Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 2954 Lexington Trace Dr Se is pet friendly.
Does 2954 Lexington Trace Dr Se offer parking?
No, 2954 Lexington Trace Dr Se does not offer parking.
Does 2954 Lexington Trace Dr Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2954 Lexington Trace Dr Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2954 Lexington Trace Dr Se have a pool?
No, 2954 Lexington Trace Dr Se does not have a pool.
Does 2954 Lexington Trace Dr Se have accessible units?
No, 2954 Lexington Trace Dr Se does not have accessible units.
Does 2954 Lexington Trace Dr Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 2954 Lexington Trace Dr Se does not have units with dishwashers.

