2954 Lexington Trace Dr Se

Amenities
Smyrna Townhome For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available NOW! Amazing location! Short walk to Smyrna Market Village, parks, restaurants, & new Publix but tucked away from all the noise. Two large master suites with walk in closets & full baths. New fixtures in kitchen, updated counter tops, appliances (with Refrigerator) included. Living room with gas fire place and hard wood floors. Enclosed fenced yard with patio. Within 2 miles of the new SunTrust Park front Landscaping included. Move in ready and will go fast!
Schools:
Elem: Argyle
Middle: Campbell
High: Campbell
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.
This Home For Rent is Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions
Will I qualify to rent for a Smyrna Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504
