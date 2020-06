Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Multilevel Twnhome near the battery/braves stadium - Property Id: 300766



This three level home features black hardwood floors in the common areas. Stainless steel appliances and marble countertops. You will find this home has plenty of natural light, as well as a spacious sun room and patio to enjoy. Bedrooms and full bathrooms are found on the lower level and on the top level. This home is perfect for small families withs schools and grocery stores just minutes away.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300766

Property Id 300766



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5856990)