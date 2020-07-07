All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 2458 Crescent Park Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
2458 Crescent Park Ct
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:17 PM

2458 Crescent Park Ct

2458 Crescent Park Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2458 Crescent Park Ct, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exceptional value in this immaculate townhome. Walking distance (~10 min) to Suntrust baseball stadium, easy access to shopping interstates and recreation. Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout main level compliments free flowing floor plan with Granite tops and stainless steel appliances. Family room with fireplace and built in shelves leads to a deck with private wooded views. Upper level offers 3 bedrooms, including luxurious master suite, walk in closet and trey ceiling. Lower level offers a private suite, including Bed, bath, walk in closet and exterior patio plus Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2458 Crescent Park Ct have any available units?
2458 Crescent Park Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2458 Crescent Park Ct have?
Some of 2458 Crescent Park Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2458 Crescent Park Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2458 Crescent Park Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2458 Crescent Park Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2458 Crescent Park Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 2458 Crescent Park Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2458 Crescent Park Ct offers parking.
Does 2458 Crescent Park Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2458 Crescent Park Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2458 Crescent Park Ct have a pool?
No, 2458 Crescent Park Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2458 Crescent Park Ct have accessible units?
No, 2458 Crescent Park Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2458 Crescent Park Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2458 Crescent Park Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place
Smyrna, GA 30080
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College