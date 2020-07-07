2458 Crescent Park Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Exceptional value in this immaculate townhome. Walking distance (~10 min) to Suntrust baseball stadium, easy access to shopping interstates and recreation. Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout main level compliments free flowing floor plan with Granite tops and stainless steel appliances. Family room with fireplace and built in shelves leads to a deck with private wooded views. Upper level offers 3 bedrooms, including luxurious master suite, walk in closet and trey ceiling. Lower level offers a private suite, including Bed, bath, walk in closet and exterior patio plus Garage