2392 Crescent Park Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

You will absolutely LOVE living in this gated community located within walking distance to the Battery/ Suntrust Stadium and all the retail, entertainment, shopping, and restaurants it has to offer! Just minutes away from 285, 75/ 85, the convenience of this location will cut down on almost any commute. Even the most discerning tenant will be pleased with everything the unit itself has to offer: hardwood floors, open floorplan on main level, high ceilings, plenty of parking, and freshly painted! Showings to start 12/18