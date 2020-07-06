All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated May 29 2019 at 1:36 PM

2312 Kissing Tree Lane

2312 Kissing Tree Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2312 Kissing Tree Lane Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/530581705f ---- ABSOLUTELY beautiful Smyrna home! Welcome to Smyrna! Home sits walking distance to the newly developed Belmont Hills shopping center. Features include, brand new carpet, fireplace, 1 car garage, beautiful patio with a yard, spacious bedrooms...way too many features to list! Priced right for an immediate move in!! *Home is NOT certified for the housing voucher program *Please text Stephanie to confirm your viewing prior to driving to the property at 770-431-4633

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 Kissing Tree Lane have any available units?
2312 Kissing Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2312 Kissing Tree Lane have?
Some of 2312 Kissing Tree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 Kissing Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2312 Kissing Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 Kissing Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2312 Kissing Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 2312 Kissing Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2312 Kissing Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 2312 Kissing Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 Kissing Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 Kissing Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 2312 Kissing Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2312 Kissing Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 2312 Kissing Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 Kissing Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2312 Kissing Tree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

