2312 Kissing Tree Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage ceiling fan fireplace carpet

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/530581705f ---- ABSOLUTELY beautiful Smyrna home! Welcome to Smyrna! Home sits walking distance to the newly developed Belmont Hills shopping center. Features include, brand new carpet, fireplace, 1 car garage, beautiful patio with a yard, spacious bedrooms...way too many features to list! Priced right for an immediate move in!! *Home is NOT certified for the housing voucher program *Please text Stephanie to confirm your viewing prior to driving to the property at 770-431-4633